County of Dufferin calls on residents to get involved for Earth Month

April 13, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

The month of April is Earth Month and Dufferin County is encouraging residents to celebrate by doing their part to take action in helping address the climate crisis.

“Through our Dufferin Climate Action Plan – a strategy to create a net-zero community by 2050 – we are building resilience to the current and future impacts of climate change in our community, but we cannot do it alone,” said Dufferin County Warden, Wade Mills. “In honour of Earth Month, learn more about climate change, consider hosting a clothing swap party and enjoy our local Dufferin County Forest to raise awareness and create change around the issues impacting our planet.”

To help residents get involved with Earth Month, the County of Dufferin has shared some activities and events that residents can do locally to help raise awareness about the climate crisis.

“This Earth Month, we are excited to provide learning opportunities about our planet and climate change for our community, and we invite residents to get involved in celebrating the earth throughout April,” said Sonya Pritchard, Dufferin County’s chief administrative officer.

Climate Action Art Workshop

Cassandra Brennan, a registered psychotherapist and drama therapist, will be leading a workshop exploring how the process of creating something can spark self-discovery and open up new ways of contributing to climate change solutions.

The workshop is free for all ages and will take place on Apr. 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Alder Recreation Centre in Orangeville.

The event has limited spots available and can be registered for in advance at www.orangevillelibrary.ca/earthworkshop.

Visit the Dufferin County Forest

Celebrate Earth Month by visiting Dufferin County’s local forest and seeing first-hand what trees do for the community and planet.

The Dufferin County Forest is a 1,066-hectare (2,636-acre) multi-tract forested area owned and managed by the County. It serves an important function in terms of erosion and water control, natural heritage protection, biodiversity, wildlife habitat, recreational opportunities, and support of the rural economy.

A number of ways residents can explore the Dufferin County Forest, including hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding.

A map of the County Forest tracts can be found at www.dufferincounty.ca.

Winds of Change mural at the Museum of Dufferin

Residents can explore the discussion of climate change through art by taking in Amy Shackleton’s “Winds of Change” mural at the Museum of Dufferin.

Shackleton is a gravity artist who has spent the last decade creating works of art that bring nature back into cities. “Winds of Change” looks at the landscape of Dufferin County, ravaged by climate change, with impacts by melting glaciers, burning forests and rising water.

Clothes’ing the Loop on Textiles

Textiles are a significant contributor to the climate crisis, with over 10 million tonnes of waste ending up in landfills in North America, of which 95 per cent could be reused or recycled.

Keep textiles out of landfills by hosting a clothing swap party or by donating unwanted clothing, shoes, bedding, and more. Visit www.clothingloop.org to find businesses, donation bins and organizations accepting donations near Dufferin County.

To learn more ways to help reduce waste during Earth Month, Dufferin County residents can follow Dufferin Waste on Facebook and Twitter and download the Dufferin Waste App.

Readers Comments (0)