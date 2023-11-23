Country Christmas market coming to Campbell’s Cross Farms

November 23, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

A local event planner and farm are teaming up for a special day of holiday fun.

On December 3, Melissa Spina of Prestige Market Events and Campbell’s Cross Farms (3634 King Street) are hosting the Holly Jolly Country Christmas Market and Marshmallow World Holiday Event.

The market and event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and there will be things to do for people of all ages.

The market will have free admission and feature over 40 vendors. It will offer a number of free activities for kids including: photos with Santa inside a big “snow globe”, holiday crafting and colouring, gingerbread house-making, stocking decorating, a slime-making station and more.

Spina said the goal of her markets is to connect the community with local businesses, while also offering free, fun activities for children to do.

“Providing a community event is the foundation of what we want,” said Spina. “If a family is coming out, they’re seeing local businesses but also to enjoy a day of community.”

Spina said vendor fees at her markets cover all the activities for kids, and said offering the activities are a way to say thank you to people for coming out and supporting local vendors.

Spina said her markets also support young entrepreneurs. For example, the free slime-making station is run by a 12-year-old.

“She actually leads other children in learning and teaching them how to create slime, she gives them all the ingredients,” said Spina. “We also have a 14-year-old DJ coming out named DJ Good Vibes, he’s a local talent.”

Spina said supporting young entrepreneurs and fostering their entrepreneurial spirit is a great way to look out for Canada’s economy in the future.

The market will be held alongside Campbell’s Cross Farms’ Marshmallow World Holiday Event, which costs $14.95 and can be booked online at campbellscrossfarm.com.

Spina said the event will include a tractor ride into the forest where there will be a bonfire for marshmallow roasting and smore-making and a scavenger hunt for elves, like “elf on the shelf”. The event also includes hot cocoa and many photo opportunities.

Readers Comments (0)