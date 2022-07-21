Councillor provides update on Neighbourhood Watch program

By Sam Odrowski

Coun. Todd Taylor shared a brief update on a Neighbourhood Watch program with council during its July 11 meeting.

Coun. Joe Andrews said word has spread that something might be happening in Orangeville and asked Coun. Taylor to bring everyone up to speed.

Coun. Taylor said in late spring there was a meeting held with all the police service boards in Dufferin County, and Dufferin OPP Cst. Jennifer Roach shared the merits of the Neighbourhood Watch Program.

At the time, two women expressed interest in running the program locally. Since then, it’s gone quiet, said Coun. Taylor.

“Now in fairness, I mean, it is summertime, but I haven’t heard where those two ladies stand with moving that forward,” Coun. Taylor noted. “I haven’t linked back in with Cst. Roach since the meeting but it would be a citizen led piece with a liaison to our local police force.”

Coun. Taylor said he’ll report back with more details as they come forward.

Mayor Sandy Brown said five or six years ago the Orangeville Police Service (OPS) brought forward a call for volunteers for a Neighbourhood Watch program and it didn’t go anywhere.

He added that the programs are difficult to implement as you need dedicated volunteers and having it be community led may not be feasible.

Coun. Taylor responded that there was interest by quite a few residents in supporting the initial Neighbourhood Watch program under OPS but it just never got off the ground.

Mayor Brown said there’s a great deal of administrative work that comes as a result of a Neighbourhood Watch program and again noted his skepticism around if it could work in Orangeville.

“I hope it does but I know OPP is doing a great job, they are responding quickly to issues and I don’t feel unsafe in any neighborhood in Orangeville,” Mayor Brown noted.

He said issues like car break-ins have been going on for decades in Orangeville and people need to lock their cars to help prevent them.

Mayor Brown also cautioned residents to be wary of people sulking around in the middle of the night.

“We do have people calling those ne’er-do-wells into the OPP and they’re responding,” he commented.

Coun. Taylor said it’s an important point to call in suspicious or criminal activity to the OPP.

“If people see things, they should call the OPP and report it. There needs to be a record,” he noted.

When there’s a record of calls or reports in one area, the OPP are then able to allocate resources there.

If unlawful activity is suspected, call the OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122.

