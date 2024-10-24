Council refuses Diwali fireworks in Orangeville this year

October 24, 2024 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville supports Diwali celebrations, but not to the extent of permitting fireworks.

In fact, council will not permit any new requests for fireworks permits until a new bylaw is considered next year.

A number of residents wrote letters to council expressing their opposition to allowing fireworks.

One Cedar Drive resident believes fireworks should be completely banned from use in the municipality. And he brought that opinion to Orangeville council when it met on Oct. 21.

He said fireworks being used in the town was a topic of discussion during an early meeting when council was new. Mayor Lisa Post had said then that the issue would be brought before council.

“When is it coming up?” the resident asked.

“It’s on the work plan in 2025 to review the fireworks bylaw,” Post said.

“And it is a danger,” the resident said.

Amit Dublahar, another Orangeville resident, was on the meeting’s agenda to make a presentation to council regarding fireworks being permitted as part of this year’s Diwali celebrations.

“But what about the safety aspect of this time of year with the fireworks and all the dry leaves?” the Cedar Drive resident said. “Has the fire department been asked to participate?”

He said the mess left behind from fireworks is akin to the refuse left by kite fighting.

Kite fighting became a topic of contention because of the aftermath of a Basant Mela Kite Festival in July 2023 at the Agricultural Society Event Centre in Mono.

It resulted in a large amount of kite lines falling into the body of water at the Island Lake Conservation Area and getting caught in trees.

Kite fighting is an activity where two or more participants fly kites with the aim of cutting an opponent’s kite string. The last kite remaining in the air is the winner of the fight.

And post-fight is when the hazard to people and animals is presented. The string used for kite fighting is sharp and can be made of metal, wire, piano wire, fishing line, or types of nylon string that have been chemically treated or contain glass fragments.

When these strings are in use or not properly disposed of, they can be a risk to health and safety, cause injuries to people, pets and wildlife, and damage parks and open spaces. The string used in kite fighting differs from the traditional string used for recreational kite flying.

“I know they’re a danger,” the resident said of fireworks. “And they’re no different than kite (fighting) where they leave a mess.”

Dublahar requested permission from council to incorporate a fireworks display on Nov. 1 as part of the annual Diwali celebrations.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Hindus and other communities of Indian origin worldwide. It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

The festival traditionally includes the lighting of lamps called diyas, prayers, meals, and the setting off of fireworks which are expressions of joy and yield prosperity.

“Fireworks play a vital role in marking the climax of Diwali festivities, symbolizing the dispelling of darkness and negativity,” Dublahar wrote in a letter to council.

“In recent years, there has been a notable increase in the number of residents in Orangeville and surrounding areas celebrating Diwali, reflecting the town’s growing cultural diversity.

“Neighboring cities such as Brampton, Mississauga, and Toronto have recognized this cultural significance and have permitted firework displays on Diwali within regulated guidelines, which helps to foster inclusivity and community spirit.”

Dublahar gave assurances that all necessary precautions would be taken to ensure public safety during the proposed fireworks display.

Dublahar said South Asians make up 5.2 per cent of Orangeville’s visible minority population, according to the 2021 Census. He said that’s almost four times greater than figured in the 2016 Census.

“I’m sure it will be even higher when the 2026 Census comes out,” Dublahar said.

Councillor Joe Andrews, who is chairperson of the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee of council, said the embracement of cultural understanding is often a topic of discussion for the group.

The nearby City of Brampton will have a professional pyrotechnic company put off a fireworks display as part of that municipality’s Diwali celebrations. Andrews said it will be away from homes and done with safety utmost in mind.

“I have no idea where you plan on having this fireworks display,” Andrews said.

Dublahar said he envisioned people being permitted to use fireworks just as they are allowed on Canada Day. That is from their driveways. And, he said, all refuse from spent fireworks will be disposed of.

Andrews said the amendment to the fireworks bylaw presents some challenges to public safety.

“I think we’re moving towards no longer having fireworks within the four walls of town,” Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said.

Coun. Debbie Sherwood said she would support Diwali incorporating just about any other form of celebration except fireworks because of the safety issues. She suggested Dublahar use a lot of lights instead.

Coun. Andy Macintosh said it remains to be seen if there will be any fireworks permitted in Orangeville after the new bylaw comes into effect in 2025.

“If we do have fireworks, I don’t see a reason why this could not be included in it,” he said. “We have (fireworks on) Canada Day, we have Victoria Day. So why not add this to the new bylaw if, indeed, we are going to have a new bylaw.”

Macintosh suggested council wait until the new regulations are discussed next year before a decision on Dublahar’s request is considered.

As an environmentalist, Coun. Tess Prendergast doesn’t agree with the use of fireworks.

“I find them very disruptive,” she said. “They create a lot of pollution. They create noise pollution and with growing climate change, I think fire hazards are a real consideration.”

Readers Comments (0)