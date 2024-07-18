Congestion expected in west Orangeville this weekend amidst road closures during two large community events

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Construction in Orangeville might be inconvenient to motorists, but Mother Nature can be blamed for the time it takes to complete some projects.

The intersection at C Line and Broadway has been closed to accommodate the replacement of a culvert there.

Some residents of the area were disconcerted recently when it seemed to them as if work at the site was paused. One resident wondered why workers had been absent from the job site July 11 and 12 and then it was the weekend. Most of those days brought a sunny blue sky, he said.

Tim Kocialek, the town’s general manager of infrastructure services, said work’s progress is dependent upon weather’s effects. Just because it’s sunny, doesn’t mean conditions are conducive to work.

He said municipal staff and the contractor are at a sensitive time in the rehabilitation phase of this project and any inclement weather could lead to quality issues later if the proper precautions, including delaying this work when it rains, are not taken.

“I have not seen as wet [of] a summer as this year, as we have had some heavy and intense rains,” he said. “I am not sure the days the resident is referring to last week when they didn’t see anyone working, but often when it rains as hard as it has been, it will take a day for the site to dry and allow the contractor to complete the work they are doing.”

The crowd working the site are preparing to soon get face-and-eyes into concrete work. The rain has also delayed that part of the job, Kocialek said.

“The contractor cannot complete the work when the heavy rains are occurring and require the ground water to drain away before they can proceed with the concrete work,” he said. “They also need a couple of days without heavy rain to allow the concrete to harden and not be damaged by the heavy rain prior to it curing.”

The Radha Soami Society Beas Canada will host the Master’s Satsay Program at their property on County Road 11 in East Garafraxa on July 20 and 21. Organizers say as many as 23,000 people from throughout the Greater Toronto Area will attend each of those two days.

Radha Soami is a sect from mainstream Sikhs that do not portray their leaders as successors to the Sikhs.

And that event isn’t all that’s planned for the weekend.

The 15th edition of the annual Orangeville Rotary Ribfest will take place July 19-21 on the grounds of the Alder Street Recreation Centre, bringing out anywhere from 25,000 to 30,000 attendees. But Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor doesn’t think the closure of that access point at the C Line-Broadway intersection will impact the number of patrons who will venture out, drawn by the smells of saucy barbecue.

The piece of upper Broadway in front of the Avalon Care Centre nursing home was slated to be narrowed to a single lane on July 15. It’s necessary to allow construction at the facility’s entrance to take place. The lanes could be reduced for as long as three months, according to a notice issued by the town.

“I do agree that the construction within our town is inconvenient,” Taylor said. “It creates noise and congested areas that normally allow for easy passage. That said, our climate dictates that the majority of our outdoor infrastructure projects must be completed outside of the winter months.

“These projects will impact the ability of people to move with ease to key events such as Ribfest. However, Ribfest is such a wonderful event. The extra five or 10 minutes spent getting to the venue at Alder Street will be worth it.”

Mayor Lisa Post said she’d been in close communication with Kocialek and infrastructure departmental staff and she has no concerns about access to Ribfest.

The ideal situation would be to have all roads open throughout the summer, she said.

“But this critical infrastructure work needs to be completed and, with the wild rain we have experienced this season so far, they are a few days behind the projected completion,” Post said.

“I also understand that the lane closures for the Avalon are being delayed also due to the excessive rainfall we have experienced, so that closure won’t impact Ribfest traffic at all.”

The town released July 16 an official statement on social media: “Due to weather challenges, the private sector contractor has informed us that the lane restrictions to construct the entrance culvert into the Avalon will not be initiated until July 26. Broadway will remain unencumbered this weekend.”

Acting manager of communications for the Town of Orangeville, Tabitha Wells, told the Citizen on July 17 that it has been working collaboratively with Dufferin County to address communication and concern around the increased traffic brought by the two large events this weekend.

“The majority of main routes to accessing the Orangeville Rotary Ribfest remain open. Some routes we recommend taking include Broadway to Riddell, Townline to Riddell or the south end of C-Line to connect to Alder, or Centennial Road,” said Wells.

“Messaging has also been relayed to the Radha Soami Satasnag Beas (RSSB) event encouraging them to utilize A-Line and other routes that take them around the outskirts of Town to help mitigate traffic impacts. Route options as well as a map will be posted to our social media accounts and website to help navigate our roads during the closure.”

Despite the later date to start construction in front of the Avalon on Broadway, Veterans’ Way residents will be affected no matter when the road work happens. And it’s something some of them feel is all too frequent.

“Just when we all thought it couldn’t get worse, it now has,” said Veteran’s Way resident Brenda Chioma. “With Broadway Avenue going to be put down to one-sided lane of traffic it will cause even more stress to our neighbourhood. People trying to get to the other side of Blind Line, to get to work or bring their children to school, will cause them even longer time and stress than ever.”

She and other residents worry about the response of emergency service being slowed. But she has a solution, she said.

“That is to open up College Avenue,” Chioma said. “The Broadway construction is the latest reason why.”

