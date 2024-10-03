Community competes to collect most donations in Orangeville mayor’s #RootedInCommunity Food Drive

October 3, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is spearheading a local food drive this weekend.

The #RootedIn Community Food Drive takes place Saturday, Oct. 5 and will support the Orangeville Food Bank to help offset the unprecedented rise in demand its seen over the past couple years.

The food drive is spread throughout the community with volunteers operating in 17 different zones from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., each competing to collect the most pounds of food.

“When I am asked what keeps me up at night, my answer is always the same. The rapidly increasing numbers of folks in our community who are living with food insecurity and/or housing insecurity. Both food and housing should be a human right,” said Mayor Post.

“Orangeville is a unique community with a big heart and I knew that if I articulated the need and designed a fun, community competition, that the community would rally with me and fill the shelves. They have most certainly risen to the occasion! Each zone has a team of volunteers of all ages who have stepped up to collect the food at the hubs on Oct 5th and they’ve been distributing flyers in their zones and encouraging their neighbours to come out to support! The community spirit is palpable!”

The drop off hubs include Island Lake Public School, EveryKids Park by Circle K, the Mill St./Church St. parking lot, Idylwld Park parking lot, Orangeville Legion, two zones at the Board of Education building (40 Amelia St.), St. Benedict Public School, Parkinson School, Spencer Avenue Public School, Lions Sports Park, St. Andrew Catholic School, Parkinson Cres. Park, Fendley Park, Expedia Cruises or the Hair Lab (489 Broadway), 9 Woodland Dr. and Farmhouse Pottery in Mono (307114 Hockley Road).

Wayne Sumbler, best known for driving around in a scooter with his dog Auston in the sidecar will be collecting donations at EveryKids Park by Circle K. Anyone who drops off food can get a photo with Auston in the sidecar, all decked out in biker gear.

Mayor Post said she’s encouraging the whole community to get involved.

“The community support has been truly inspiring and I am confident that together we will fill the shelves at the food bank,” she said.

