Christmas in the Park lighting up Kay Cee Gardens next month

November 17, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Kay Cee Gardens in Orangeville will once again bring some Christmas cheer to the area when the switch is thrown and what seems like millions of dazzling lights illuminate the park.

The Optimist Club of Orangeville has been providing the holiday spectacle for 30 years.

The tradition started with a group of seniors stringing a few lights on some trees at the park across the street from the Seniors Centre on Bythia St.

It has since grown to include illuminated characters, millions of lights, music, and entertainment.

This is a month-long event that draws over 24,000 visitors each year.

There are many volunteers and funding from sponsors that make the event a success.

You can walk along the paths and over the covered bridge to view the lights and displays that create a magical Christmas wonderland.

There will be an opening celebration on Friday, Dec. 2, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Along with some opening remarks from dignitaries, there will be Christmas carols by a local choir and hot drinks served by local Scouts and churches.

In the spirit of keeping everyone safe from COVID, Santa will not be available for photos in his sleight this year.

However, there will be other festive folks wandering about that you can interact with. You can also use the sleigh to take your own photos.

For the rest of December, the park will be open from Saturday, Dec. 3, to Saturday, December 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



         


