Chief of Dufferin County Paramedic Services set to retire after 25 years in the role

March 22, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Tom Reid, Chief of Dufferin County Paramedic Services (DCPS), has officially announced his retirement. 

The County of Dufferin and Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) issued a joint press release on Monday (March 18) announcing that Reid would be retiring as Chief of Dufferin County Paramedic Services (DCPS) after more than two decades in the role. 

“It has been my honour to serve with such an amazing team for my entire career. I would like to thank the paramedic team, Headwaters, Dufferin County and our community partners for their unwavering support,” said Reid. “As difficult it is to leave, I do it with the knowledge that our community is left in good and caring hands.” 

Reid has worked in paramedic services for 41 years and has sat as the Chief of Dufferin DCPS for more than 25. 

Achievements from his years of service include spearheading the transformation of community paramedicine in the province, initiating Public Access Defibrillators in Dufferin County, Advanced Life Support training, overseeing the award-winning Telecheck volunteer program, and serving on the Ministry of Health Ambulance Services review team for over three decades. 

Reid has also received accolades such as the Governor General’s Exemplary Service Medal for Emergency Medical Services and the Dr. David Scott Award from Headwaters Health Care Centre. 

In 2023, Reid was awarded the prestigious provincial Richard J. Armstrong Leadership Award. 

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Tom Reid, Chief of Dufferin Paramedic Service, for his unwavering dedication and exemplary services as a leader in our paramedic community. His tireless commitment to public safety has left an indelible mark on Dufferin County and our province, touching countless lives throughout his career,” said Sylvia Jones, MPP Dufferin-Caledon. “Tom’s selflessness, professionalism, and steadfast leadership will no doubt continue to inspire excellence within our emergency response teams for years to come.” 

Dufferin County Paramedic Service consists of a team of over 60 paramedics and support staff at stations in Orangeville, Shelburne, and Grand Valley. DCPS is one of only a few paramedic services across Ontario whose members are hospital employees. 

“Tom has been a trusted colleague, and I am immensely grateful for the exceptional leadership and unwavering dedications that Tom has brought to our community as Chief of Paramedic Services,” said Kim Delahunt, Headwaters president and CEO. “His visionary guidance has not only elevated patient care standards, but has also forged invaluable partnerships that have strengthened our emergency response efforts. Tom’s retirement marks the end of an era. His legacy of excellence will continue to inspire us as we carry forward his commitment to serving those in need.” 

Reid’s last day with the Dufferin County Paramedic Service and Headwaters Health Care Centre will be April 30. 


