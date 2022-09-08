Centennial Road reopens to traffic after lengthy closure

September 8, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

An important road for convenient travel throughout Orangeville has reopened after significant improvements.

Centennial Rd. runs through the centre of town and has reopened after being closed to traffic from late April of this year until Sept. 2. The closed portion was from Tideman Dr. to Dawson Rd. The road was also closed between C-Line and Tideman Drive from July to November of 2021, when the first phase of the project began.

The project’s entailed a full road reconstruction, with the replacement of watermains, sanitary sewers, storm sewers, addition of traffic signals at Dawson/Centennial, and widening of the road to a three-lane section for a left turn lane, with a 2.5m multi-use trail on the north side.

Remaining work includes placing top soil, hydro seeding, energizing traffic signals and placing top asphalt, which will be done by June of 2023.

While the project’s initial estimated cost was $5.5 million, its total contract cost ended up being $7.4 million, exclusive of taxes. This is because when the project went to tender and got started the scope evolved, increasing the overall cost.

