Celebrate the holidays in style at Hockley Valley Resort and Adamo Estate Winery

December 7, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin County residents have a wonderful opportunity to celebrate this year’s holiday season while staying close to home.

Hockley Valley Resort and its sister property, Adamo Estate Winery, both have an exciting lineup of events over the next month to help ring in the holidays.

“Hockley Valley Resort and Adamo Estate Winery offer a festive connection to our community. Guests can celebrate the season in a familiar, joyful setting and make memories that last a lifetime,” said Shannon Smith, marketing director for Hockley Valley Resort and Adamo Estate Winery.

Through the holiday season, Hockley Valley Resort transforms into a magical haven, offering an array of exclusive getaways, spa promotions, and culinary experiences.

With Snow Globes for a unique outdoor dining experience at Hockley, Santa’s Brunch, New Year’s Eve extravaganzas, and the return of Slopeside Grill, the resort has become a destination for Dufferin residents.

Here is a list of all the upcoming events at Hockley that will help people get into the holiday spirit.

Pre-Holiday Getaway

Escape the holiday frenzy and bask in tranquillity with a Pre-Holiday Getaway. Running until Dec. 21, Hockley is offering an enchanting package that includes one night’s accommodation, breakfast for two in restaurant85, and a $50 house credit usable at the Hockley Valley Spa, cabin, Babbo, or Adamo Estate Winery.

“Immerse yourself in the magic of the season and recharge before the rush!” said Hockley Valley Resort in a press release.

The Hockley Valley Spa: December Spa Promotions

Indulge in holiday bliss with the December Spa Promotions at the Hockley Valley Spa, available Monday to Friday.

“The Congestion Facial is perfect for oily or acne-prone skin, while the Dry Brush Body Treatment promises invigorating rejuvenation. Both experiences are designed to leave you feeling refreshed and ready for the festive season,” said Hockley Valley Resort.

Snow Globes at Hockley: Culinary Magic

Experience culinary theatre like never before with Snow Globes at Hockley. From Dec. 8 to March 17, visitors can indulge in a farm-to-table, five-course meal with wine pairings.

“Twinkling lights, your choice of music, faux fur throws, heaters, and candlelight complete this enchanting setting,” Hockley Valley Resort stated. “Make it a getaway and stay the night with special rates including a buffet breakfast for two.”

Santa’s Brunch: A Magical Family Affair

Hockley Valley Resort is hosting a Santa’s Brunch on Sunday, Dec. 17, featuring a visit from Father Christmas himself.

“This delightful brunch offers a feast with live omelet stations, a salad and antipasto spread, seafood delights, live entrée stations, a kid’s station, and an irresistible sweet display,” said Hockley Valley Resort. “It’s time to make some new memories that will last a lifetime.”

Christmas Day Buffet Dinner: A Feast for the Senses

Join Hockley Valley Resort for its Christmas Day Buffet Dinner, with reservations available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).

“This festive buffet includes a delectable array of bread, soups, salads, antipasto, a seafood bar, pasta, live carving stations, sides, and a mouthwatering dessert bar,” Hockley Valley Resort stated. “Let the joy of the festive season fill your hearts as you savour this special evening with those who matter most.”

New Year’s Eve Family Affair: Countdown to Joy

Hockley Valley Resort is bringing the perfect opportunity for the community to ring in the New Year, surrounded by the warmth of family and the joy of togetherness at the resort’s New Year’s Eve Family Affair.

“Featuring a delicious buffet, live DJ, and dancing, this family-friendly event ensures a memorable transition into the New Year. Stay the night and receive special rates! Don’t miss the chance to ring in 2024 with style and togetherness,” said Hockley Valley Resort.

Holiday Activities: A Season of Fun

While staying at Hockley Valley Resort from Dec. 26 to January 6, join in the holiday fun with a ski hill ball drop, kids’ craft time, holiday treat decorating, cocktail hours, bonfires, and movie nights with popcorn.

“Experience the magic of the season with these heartwarming activities, adding an extra layer of enchantment to your stay,” said Hockley Valley Resort.

The resort’s sister property, Adamo Estate Winery, is also delivering some unique and seasonal experiences through the winter.

New Year’s Eve at Adamo Estate Winery: A Toast to 2024

Count down to the New Year in style at Adamo Estate Winery with its celebration on Dec. 31, where a specially curated menu and enchanting winery ambiance await.

This special evening event includes a shuttle service from the resort, a live DJ, party favours, a balloon drop, fireworks, endless wine pours, and a complimentary midnight toast with Frizzante.

Any attendees who don’t want the night to end can stay the night at Hockley Valley Resort and make memories that will linger well into 2024.

New to the Winery: Uncorked – A Culinary Journey

Visitors of Adamo Estate Winery can elevate their winter evenings with the unique and delightful “Uncorked” experience, available Fridays and Saturdays, running now through March.

Enjoy a cicchetti-style dinner overlooking the vineyards, accompanied by a flight of three wines. Adamo Estate Winery says Uncorked promises warmth, flavour, and unforgettable memories.

