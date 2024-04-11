Letters to the Editor

Carbon Tax

April 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

To the Editor,

In your March 28th edition of the Citizen, our MP Kyle Seeback bought that half page flap with our money to promote anger about the Carbon tax.  He is full of vitriol about the increased tax of April 1st and how much Canadians are going to spend over the next year. Yes, we will pay more at the pumps and for heating, but if you do a bit of due diligence, you can come out ahead.  I am getting more in rebates than I spend on the tax. 

Those people with several cars, oversize houses, snowmobiles, skimobiles, lawn tractors, etc. will pay more than they get in rebates. So, simply cut back and stop complaining. The fact is that the experts (those that actually know about things, as compared to fear mongering politicians) say we have reduced our emissions and that a carbon tax is the cheapest way to continue to do so. Industries have reduced their carbon footprint by several percent. I have not heard one conservative politician suggest a better way of reducing emissions.  If you think the climate is changing for the worse, start thinking with your head instead of your wallet.  If you deny climate change, get your head out of the sand. I am not a fan of Trudeau because of his foot dragging and obfuscation, but I am in favour of the carbon tax.

Hugh Molesworth

Orangeville, ON


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Recipients of the 4th Annual Rotary Community Choice Grants program announced

By Sam Odrowski The community has voted and the results are in. The Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands announced on April 1 the five local ...

Orangeville Lions raise $40,000 at 25th Annual Home and Garden Show

By Sam Odrowski It was another successful weekend for the Orangeville Lions Club’s 25th Annual Home and Garden Show. The Lions reached their fundraising goal ...

Orangeville Food Bank to host first-ever spring food drive to address shortage

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank is running out of food. As of Tuesday, April 9, the food bank had bare shelves for juice, ...

Escorted temporary absences granted to individual involved in 2002 murder of Orangeville teen Robbie McLennan

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER One of the people involved in the murder of Orangeville teen Robbie McLennan has been granted escorted temporary ...

Headwaters announces five-year Strategic Plan

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has unveiled its new plan to develop the hospital’s operations over the next ...

New affordable housing development brings 27 units to Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski A supportive housing development with 27 units is officially opening in Orangeville. A ribbon cutting ceremony has been planned at the development’s ...

Mono denies CVC bylaw exemption for Island Lake

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Credit Valley Conservation Authority wants its Island Lake property to get a pass when it comes to Mono’s ...