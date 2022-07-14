Cancel Highway 413

July 14, 2022 · 0 Comments
Dear editor,
To be simple, any money spent that removes farmland is wasted money. Without our farmland we become more reliant on our food to come from other countries.
Highway 413 will also endanger water supplies to the GTA, again an unacceptable risk.
A better solution to traffic congestion would be to eliminate or at very least reduce the cost of the 407. The 407 is cost prohibitive.
The 413 needs to be canceled and our farmland saved.
Sincerely,
Boudewyn Van Bemmel
Amaranth