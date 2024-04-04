Campaign of Distraction

April 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

Well, it’s obvious Doug Ford is on a campaign of distraction. Doug Ford’s government is spending millions of our tax dollars on T.V. and radio commercials. Bombarding us with baseless, feel good commercials daily. They even end with a cute little jingle that sounds so much like the one at the end of every McDaddies feel good hamburger commercial… Gee I wonder who thought that one up?

Doug Ford’s P.C. Government is trying to distract us with sprinkles of fairy dust and butter-ups such as convenient alcohol, free license renewals, beer and fuel tax freezes (temporary), and no tolls on highways that already have no tolls, imagine that.

Doug Ford’s government is desperate to distract the people of Ontario from his dirty political 8.2 billion dollar scandal of the Greenbelt which is still being investigated by the RCMP! Also, the unconstitutional Bill #124 Doug Ford’s P.C. Government took all the way to the Superior Court, and lost. So now Doug’s P.C. Government owes the public sector (700,000 workers) over 13 billion in payments. They are trying to distract us from this mess and the mess they are going to make if Doug gets his way!

It is lethally irresponsible for greedy developers and feckless politicians to destroy working ecosystems that the priceless wildlife we share this land with make their home! Plus all the farmlands that will also be forever destroyed! Shame on you!

Mr. Bill Davis P.C. (Uncle Bill) Conservative Premier of Ontario from 1971-1985, who sadly passed away August 8th 2021, would be offended and disgusted with what Doug Ford’s P.C. Government is trying to do with his unmatched legacy of environmental firsts in the province. Bill Davis created the first Ministry of Environment in Canada. He was the Premier who put all the protections on our Niagara Escarpment. Bill Davis created all the environmental protections Doug Ford’s P.C’s are determined to severely weaken or tear up. That’s one of their own greatest P.C. leaders legacy. That is a real insult to Bill Davis‘s P.C. Government’s hard work of the past.

If Doug Ford’s plan to build the highway 413 isn’t stopped. It will be one of the most costly, and destructive environmental disasters in Ontario history. Remove the tolls on Highway 407 for commercial vehicles right now! This will save our farms forests and wetlands etc. highway 413 will take 10 years to build.

There is so much more Doug Ford is trying to distract from us, (a new 800 acre blasting quarry at the Forks of the Credit, our healthcare, our Ontario Place and Science Centre, etc.) but many of us can see through the smoke and mirrors of Doug’s distraction campaign.

Please join the movement to STOP Doug Ford’s greedy, wrong-headed destructive projects so all of us and other future generations quality of life will be safe.

Terry Brooker

Orangeville

Readers Comments (0)