Call for Artists announced for Town’s 2024 public art installations

The Town of Orangeville is seeking local artists who are interested in contributing to the community’s public art collection. Up to two utility box locations will be wrapped in artwork selected from the 2024 Call for Artists.

The Call for Artists program, which launched in 2016, recognizes local artists, celebrates the Town’s culture and history, and promotes Orangeville as an arts and culture hub for the region. The annual appeal has helped the Town to steadily grow its collection of public art installations. Today, 34 utility boxes and 11 murals at locations throughout Orangeville help to beautify the community’s streets and public spaces.

“Orangeville is fortunate to have such a vibrant and creative group of artists in the area, reflective of the vibrant and diverse community we live and work in,” said Councillor Joe Andrews, Chair of the Economic Development and Culture Committee. “We are excited to showcase two more local artists as part of our ever-growing public art collection in the Town.”

The two locations to be considered in this year’s competition include:

First Street and Hansen Boulevard (a Town-owned utility box)

First Street, near Swiss Chalet (a transformer owned by Orangeville Hydro)

Again this year, Orangeville Hydro will be partnering with the Town to expand the presence of artwork throughout the community. Three existing installations are displayed on hydro transformers and have been sponsored by Orangeville Hydro.

Artists are encouraged to carefully review the requirements and templates outlined in the Call for Artists. To be eligible, artists must reside in Dufferin County and be at least 18 years old. Designs should fit the character of Orangeville and may include themes of nature, local history or landmarks, or celebration of local arts and culture. Art will be selected with consideration to scale, form, content, and design relative to the site.

Winning submissions will be selected by jury and those artists will receive $750 for their work.

The deadline for responses to the Call for Artists is Thursday, May 9 at 12 p.m. Complete details can be found at orangeville.ca/call-for-artists.

