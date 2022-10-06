Caledon Meals on Wheels Urgently Needs Volunteers!

Caledon Meals on Wheels has been providing programs and services to Seniors and people with disabilities since 1984 to people in Caledon, Orangeville, and surrounding communities. Each year Caledon Meals on Wheels, a local community health and social services charitable organization, prepares and delivers hot and frozen meals, provides weekly seniors social wellness programs, provides friendly visiting supports and registers clients for Project Lifesaver (a program for people who are at risk of wandering).

“Volunteers are the heart of our organization. We could not reach as many people to provide them with quality programs and services without our volunteers time and dedication,” says Roxanne Dinova, Client and Volunteer Services Supervisor.

Historically, Caledon Meals on Wheels relies on the 150 to 200 volunteers per year. These volunteers collectively donate 6000 hours of their time to help keep programs running optimally. During the pandemic, CMOW managed very well as many community members were off work and were willing and able to volunteer. Now likely due to workplaces reopening, increased travel plans and volunteers unable to volunteer due to illness, CMOW is struggling to find enough volunteers for programs and services.

“It is a very unique situation that we find ourselves in,” says Christine Sevigny, executive director. “This is the first time in our history that we are struggling to find enough volunteers to fill our meal delivery shifts, to help in our kitchen, visit with seniors, and assist in our Seniors Social Wellness Groups. We know we are not alone, other not-for profit organizations across Caledon, Orangeville and Peel Region are also struggling to find enough volunteers to support their daily operations.”

Caledon Meals on Wheels encourages residents within the Caledon, Orangeville, and surrounding communities, who have a few hours each week, or every other week, to consider volunteering. Caledon Meals on Wheels also welcomes partnerships with local businesses and corporations, who want to promote employee volunteerism during the workday.

Caledon Meals on Wheels most urgently need:

Meal delivery drivers in Caledon and Orangeville (access to a vehicle during the lunch hour)

Meal Prep Assistant and Dishwashers (available weekday mornings/early afternoons)

Friendly Visitors for west Caledon (available weekly for 1 hour each week)

Program Assistants for Seniors Social Wellness Groups (available weekly, mornings and afternoons)

Volunteers must have a current vulnerable persons police check completed, good references and proof of vaccination. If you or someone you know would be interested in volunteering, please call us at 905 857 7651 or email us at info@cmow.org.

“Without a doubt the volunteers bring sunshine into my day. They build up my spirit with their thoughtfulness and kindness. Sincerely from the bottom of my heart,” says a Caledon Meals on Wheels client.

