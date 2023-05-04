General News

Broadway Bricks project wrapping up in downtown Orangeville

May 4, 2023   ·   0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville will be working on the final touches to wrap up the Broadway Bricks project throughout the month of May. 

From May 1 until approximately May 22, staff will proceed with the remaining work on the project, which includes a post-winter cleanup, the installation of the water station, electrical outlets, and bike racks throughout the downtown core. 

Work will be carried out on weekdays only and will not have an impact on vehicle or pedestrian traffic. 

For more information on the project visit broadwaybricks.ca



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Lord Dufferin IODE 28th Annual Geranium Sale returning to 10 and 10 Garden Centre

By Sam Odrowski Dust off your garden gloves and get your spade ready, the Lord Dufferin IODE’s 28th Annual Geranium Sale is back, and volunteers ...

Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival to feature 75 live acts over 

By Sam Odrowski Excitement is building for the return of Dufferin County’s largest annual event. The Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival is returning June 2 ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre announces five-year plan for clinical services and programs as population grows

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has released its new five-year plan for clinical services and programs to meet ...

Town, county reminds residents to prepare for emergencies

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville and Dufferin County officials want residents to know the importance of being prepared for an emergency. Emergency ...

Local hospital to receive $1.8 million for after-hours doctor work

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will receive more than $1.8 million in funding from the provincial government. Dufferin-Caledon ...

Family Transition Place raising awareness for Sexual Violence Prevention Month

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is working to educate the community on sexual violence as they raise awareness in ...