Broadway Bricks project wrapping up in downtown Orangeville

May 4, 2023 · 0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville will be working on the final touches to wrap up the Broadway Bricks project throughout the month of May.

From May 1 until approximately May 22, staff will proceed with the remaining work on the project, which includes a post-winter cleanup, the installation of the water station, electrical outlets, and bike racks throughout the downtown core.

Work will be carried out on weekdays only and will not have an impact on vehicle or pedestrian traffic.

For more information on the project visit broadwaybricks.ca

