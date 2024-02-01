Headline News

Breakfast for Non-Profit Appreciation Week coming to Monora Park

February 1, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local committee of non-profit organizations is looking to recognize the efforts of workers within the sector locally during observation of the third annual Non-Profit Appreciation Week. 

The special breakfast event, called Morning Glory, will be hosted at the Monora Park Pavilion on Feb. 15 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. 

“We recognize that staff at charities and non-profits have been going through a very challenging time over the last few years, and we wanted to do something that brought the non-profit community together, gave them a real boost, and helped enhance the sense of well-being,” said Michele Fisher, a member of the planning group.”  

In December of 2021, the province passed Bill 9 to create Non-Profit Appreciation Week, a motion that all parties unanimously supported. Starting on Feb. 12 and running until Feb. 18, the week is focused on acknowledging the people in the non-profit sector whose work changes the lives of individuals, families and communities. 

In Dufferin County alone, there are over 150 non-profits that work within the community, ranging from human services, environmental/conservation organizations, arts and culture, recreation, health, mental health, community development, housing and homelessness, food security, and much more. 

The special breakfast event will include live food stations catered by Lavender Blue Catering and Maple Grove Farms and beverages from Sheldon Creek Dairy and Pita Pit. The event will feature entertainment from Noni Thomas, music manager at Streams Community Hub, who will take attendees through a participative musical activity. 

Tickets for the event cost $25, and 40 tickets have been made available through sponsors for anyone working in the charitable non-profit sector in Dufferin County who may need help to afford the ticket price. 

Registration for the event and ticket purchases can be done by visiting business.dufferinbot.ca/events/details/morning-glory-nonprofit-appreciation-week-breakfast-2513


