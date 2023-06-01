Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Judo students from Orangeville achieve success in provincial competitions

By Brian Lockhart

A local martial arts school has recently had success when competing in tournaments around the province.

The school, Orangeville Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Judo, has been training students at its Orangeville studio for just over a year. They are now seeing the results as they compete in some high-level tournaments and are winning.

“All of our students are from Orangeville and surrounding areas,” explained head instructor Jake Smith. “They all practice regularly at Orangeville BJJ & Dyman Judo on First Street here in Orangeville.”

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a self-defence martial art and combat sport based on grappling, ground fighting, and submission holds. It approaches self-defence by emphasizing taking an opponent to the ground, gaining a dominant position, and using a number of techniques to force them into submission.

This form of martial arts was developed in Brazil. It revolves around the concept that a smaller person can successfully defend themselves again a bigger, heavier opponent by using leverage and weight distribution.

The students from Orangeville competed in a provincial tournament in Brampton on April 29-30 and in the Ontario Open for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu held in Oshawa on May 6-7.

The Ontario Open is the largest tournament of its kind in Canada, with over 2,000 competitors.

