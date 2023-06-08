Commentary

Black gold, Texas tea

June 8, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

“Come and listen to my story about a man named Jed, A poor mountaineer who barely kept his family fed. And then one day he was shootin’ at some food, And up through the ground come a bubblin’ crude.

Oil, that is, Black gold, Texas tea.”

Black gold, indeed. Whether we like it or not, petroleum is an important part of our civilization.

For all those people who denounce automobiles as bad for the environment and protest against oil, consider this: That vacation you went on to Cuba and posted photos of online to brag to your friends – the jet fuel that got you there, the tar mac you landed on, the road you drove on to your resort, the iPhone you used to take the photos, and the memory chip that made it possible, are all related to the petroleum industry in one way or another.

During that trip, you also used all sorts of other petroleum-based products. From the plastic cups you drank from to the rubber tires on the golf cart when you played 18 holes – all petroleum based. And the list goes on.

If you really wanted to eliminate petroleum products from your life, you would be living a very frugal existence. You would have to eliminate your computer, your refrigerator, your phone, a lot of your furniture, food containers, and a lot of your kid’s toys. And that’s just to name a few.

The natural gas you most likely use to heat your home is also a by-product of the petroleum industry. Try turning off the gas and hauling coal or firewood into your home in the middle of February, then decide if you think using natural gas is a good method of staying warm.

I was watching a movie that was set in the outskirts of Los Angeles. Shirley MacLaine woman had an oil rig pumping away, almost in her backyard. The hilly area surrounding her house was covered with oil rigs, all pumping oil a litre at a time.

I was curious about this and posted a question on a forum I frequent, asking Los Angeles residents about oil rigs in that city.

Sure enough, the city has hundreds of the rigs pumping out black gold every day. In more urban areas, they are disguised under buildings, so you can’t see them – but they are there.

The heyday for oil in Los Angeles is over, but the wells that are there are still producing oil.

Whether we like it or not, we are still dependent on fossil fuels and will be for the foreseeable future.

Canada has the fourth largest oil reserves in the world, with just over 177 billion barrels. While Iran is third with 208 billion, and Saudi Arabia second with 258 billion, it is Venezuela that tops the list with a whopping 303 billion untapped barrels of oil.

It is estimated that Canada has 111 years of production left. Iran is listed as 214 years, while Venezuela is estimated to continue producing for 1,578 years.

Just this past week, I wrote a story on the “Auto Mayors” conference. This was a conference for mayors of towns and cities in Ontario who auto manufacturers heavily impact.

This is a huge industry in Ontario and is really the base of manufacturing in the province. The automotive industry may be changing, but it’s not going away.

The number of Canadian oil refineries has decreased over the past 40 years while the capacity of existing refiners has increased. Small, less efficient facilities have been replaced with more efficient, cleaner, and expanded facilities.

We should have cheap gas and home heating oil, but we don’t have the infrastructure in place.

The majority of oil produced in Western Canada is sent to the United States in the form of crude oil. Canada is a net producer of oil. From a business standpoint, this can be a good thing.

However, on the East Coast, oil is imported. In 2020, the nation imported $11.5 billion of foreign oil – in a country with the world’s third-largest reserve of the same product.

That just doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense.

Even if the entire world starts driving electric cars, we will still need oil in some form. A thousand years from now, there will still be machines, and all moving parts need to be lubricated.

Hopefully, industry chemists will someday be able to use a plant-based solution to replicate crude oil.

Jed Clampett got rich off of Texas tea; the rest of us just need it to survive.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Collision between scooter and concrete truck leaves youth severely injured

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A 15-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition following a serious collision involving a concrete truck and scooter in ...

Senior citizen charged with 13 counts of mischief for ‘No Digital ID’ graffiti throughout Orangeville

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have laid multiple mischief charges as a result of an ongoing mischief investigation in the Town of Orangeville.  Over ...

Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival sees record attendance, brings variety of acts to downtown core

By Sam Odrowski Building off last year’s success, the 19th Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival returned to the downtown core from June 2-4 with ...

Council approves money for facility needs assessment

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council will dip into its general capital reserves to undertake a recreation facility needs assessment. Council decided ...

Celebrate Your Awesome’s annual Pride event coming to Alexandra Park

By Sam Odrowski Celebrate Your Awesome’s 6th Annual Pride and Diversity Day in Dufferin County returns to downtown Orangeville next weekend in an entirely new ...

Dufferin fire chiefs issue warning over dry and hot weather

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fire chiefs in Dufferin County have raised their concerns about the level of fire danger due to dry ...