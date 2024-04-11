Sports

Big Brothers Big Sisters hosting pickleball tournament in Orangeville

April 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in North America with leagues springing up and tournaments becoming a very popular past-time.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District are hosting the Rally for KIDS Pickleball Tournament to raise funds to support their mentoring programs for youth in the region and continue serving them by matching them with a caring mentor.

The tournament will take place at the Headwaters Racquet Club in Orangeville.

“It’s a brand-new fundraiser for us,” explained Nancy Stallmach, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District. “A lot of people are interested in pickleball – it’s all the rage. The Rally for Kids is a great way to meet like-minded people, raise funds for a cause you care about, and most importantly, play a lot of pickleball.”

The tournament is open to everyone who enjoys the sport.

You can sign up as a team or as a single. If you sign up as a single, you will be paired with other players in your skill level so you will be sure to have a fun game.

There will be men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles competitions, with the first games getting underway at 8:30 a.m. on May 5

The event will also feature a silent auction and prizes.

Pickleball has been described as having elements of tennis, table tennis, and badminton. It is played with a perforated hollow plastic ball and solid paddles on a court slightly smaller than a tennis court.

It was invented in 1965 in Washington and has steadily gained popularity over the following decades, as it is easy and fun to play, and doesn’t require the skill set needed for tennis. Over the pandemic, the number of people playing pickleball increased rapidly throughout Canada and the U.S.

It can be played in both a singles and doubles format and can be played outdoors and indoors.

The growing popularity of the sport has been attributed to its easy learning curve, its appeal to a wide range of ages and fitness levels, and its low startup costs.

The Rally for Kids Pickleball Tournament is capped at 70 players so all games can be played on tournament day. The tournament spaces are filling up quickly so don’t wait to sign up. Registration is $100.

You can find out more about the tournament and register to be a part of it by visiting online at: www.dufferin.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Recipients of the 4th Annual Rotary Community Choice Grants program announced

By Sam Odrowski The community has voted and the results are in. The Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands announced on April 1 the five local ...

Orangeville Lions raise $40,000 at 25th Annual Home and Garden Show

By Sam Odrowski It was another successful weekend for the Orangeville Lions Club’s 25th Annual Home and Garden Show. The Lions reached their fundraising goal ...

Orangeville Food Bank to host first-ever spring food drive to address shortage

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank is running out of food. As of Tuesday, April 9, the food bank had bare shelves for juice, ...

Escorted temporary absences granted to individual involved in 2002 murder of Orangeville teen Robbie McLennan

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER One of the people involved in the murder of Orangeville teen Robbie McLennan has been granted escorted temporary ...

Headwaters announces five-year Strategic Plan

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has unveiled its new plan to develop the hospital’s operations over the next ...

New affordable housing development brings 27 units to Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski A supportive housing development with 27 units is officially opening in Orangeville. A ribbon cutting ceremony has been planned at the development’s ...

Mono denies CVC bylaw exemption for Island Lake

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Credit Valley Conservation Authority wants its Island Lake property to get a pass when it comes to Mono’s ...