Big Brothers Big Sisters hosting pickleball tournament in Orangeville

April 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in North America with leagues springing up and tournaments becoming a very popular past-time.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District are hosting the Rally for KIDS Pickleball Tournament to raise funds to support their mentoring programs for youth in the region and continue serving them by matching them with a caring mentor.

The tournament will take place at the Headwaters Racquet Club in Orangeville.

“It’s a brand-new fundraiser for us,” explained Nancy Stallmach, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District. “A lot of people are interested in pickleball – it’s all the rage. The Rally for Kids is a great way to meet like-minded people, raise funds for a cause you care about, and most importantly, play a lot of pickleball.”

The tournament is open to everyone who enjoys the sport.

You can sign up as a team or as a single. If you sign up as a single, you will be paired with other players in your skill level so you will be sure to have a fun game.

There will be men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles competitions, with the first games getting underway at 8:30 a.m. on May 5

The event will also feature a silent auction and prizes.

Pickleball has been described as having elements of tennis, table tennis, and badminton. It is played with a perforated hollow plastic ball and solid paddles on a court slightly smaller than a tennis court.

It was invented in 1965 in Washington and has steadily gained popularity over the following decades, as it is easy and fun to play, and doesn’t require the skill set needed for tennis. Over the pandemic, the number of people playing pickleball increased rapidly throughout Canada and the U.S.

It can be played in both a singles and doubles format and can be played outdoors and indoors.

The growing popularity of the sport has been attributed to its easy learning curve, its appeal to a wide range of ages and fitness levels, and its low startup costs.

The Rally for Kids Pickleball Tournament is capped at 70 players so all games can be played on tournament day. The tournament spaces are filling up quickly so don’t wait to sign up. Registration is $100.

You can find out more about the tournament and register to be a part of it by visiting online at: www.dufferin.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

