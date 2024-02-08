Applications open for 2024 Community Grants Program

The Town of Orangeville started accepting applications for the first intake of the 2024 Community Grants Program on Feb. 1. The community grants are available to not-for-profit businesses and charitable organizations that provide a social, economic, or other benefit to the Orangeville community.

“There are so many incredible organizations that are working hard to benefit our community in the Town of Orangeville in so many ways, whether it’s through support programs, community enhancements, or other ways,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post. “Providing this work is often costly, and the Town is pleased to be able to offer some support.”

Applications will be accepted from now until March 31, and will be reviewed by Town staff and Headwaters Communities in Action (HCIA) prior to making recommendations to council.

To be eligible for the funding, organizations must satisfy several criteria, including:

· Work/projects must be beneficial to the Orangeville community

· If an organization has previously received funding, they must be able to demonstrate the value that funding provided to the community

· Services must be available to citizens on an equal basis, even if limited to segments of the community

· Must be able to demonstrate a reasonable effort to raise funds from sources other than the Town.

Applicants must also submit a fully completed application form, financial statements from the previous year, and a budget for the project, initiative, or service for which they are requesting funding support.

Council will vote on staff and HCIA recommendations at a regular meeting on May 13.

To review more eligibility requirements or submit an application, visit orangeville.ca/communityfunding.

