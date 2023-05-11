Annual Explore Dufferin Guide released to public

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County residents and tourists can now easily find ways to explore the local community with a new tourism guide.

The County of Dufferin announced the launch of their Explore Dufferin Guide in a press release on Wednesday (May 10). The guide highlights a curation of family-friendly activities, arts and culture, agritourism, nature and the outdoors, small-town charm, and what’s available to experience in the local community.

“There is so much to see, do and experience in Dufferin County, and now much of that information is housed in the convenient and comprehensive Explore Dufferin Guide,” said Dufferin County Warden Wade Mills. “We hope you enjoy the guide, and are inspired to visit a new local business, or share your favourite county experience with others. Be sure to check out the Explore Dufferin Guide when making your vacation plans this summer.”

The Explore Dufferin Guide was developed with the Dufferin Board of Trade and features an events list, day trip itineraries for visiting and local tourists, a ‘Don’t Miss List,’ and information on local amenities and services such as summer camps, parks and recreation centres, libraries, and more.

“The Dufferin Board of Trade was very excited to work with Dufferin County on the creation of this valuable community resource,” said DBOT executive director Diana Morris. “The Guide (re)introduces visitors and residents to some of Dufferin’s most charming assets, including many exceptional local businesses and the people who run them. Dufferin is home to amazing events, caring small businesses, and beautiful wonders.”

The Explore Dufferin Guide was created to encourage community engagement and participation, drive tourism, and contribute to the community’s cultural fabric.

The guide will be updated annually to showcase what there is to see, do and experience in the community.

“The Explore Dufferin Guide captures what makes our community so amazing, from our nature and outdoor recreation opportunities, to events, to local services and amenities,” said Janet Horner, Councillor and Chair for the Community Development and Tourism Committee. “We thank our community for helping us to compile the guide. It will be a great resource for residents and visitors alike.”

An Explore Dufferin Guide has been sent to residents’ mailboxes. An online version of the Explore Dufferin Guide is available on the County of Dufferin’s website at www.dufferincounty.ca.

