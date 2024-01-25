Alton Mill Arts Centre hosting annual Fire & Ice Festival

By Zachary Roman

A much-loved celebration of winter and the arts is happening this weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28 the Alton Mill Arts Centre is hosting its annual Fire & Ice Festival.

Bri Wilson, Marketing Lead for the Alton Mill Arts Centre, said the event is set to be an extraordinary experience.

There will be numerous outdoor activities at the festival, such as pond skating, a snow slide, and live ice sculpting and blacksmithing.

Artist Paul Morin will be creating a fire sculpture for the event once again, and at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday it will ignite.

Inside the Alton Mill Arts Centre, there will be live music, a vendor market, open artist studios, art demonstrations, tarot card readings, and candle-making and wet felting workshops.

Wilson said these activities will let attendees connect and create while supporting local artists in their community.

Admission to the Fire & Ice Festival is on a “pay what you can” basis. All proceeds from this year’s festival are going to Headwaters Arts, a non-profit that supports local artists.

On Saturday evening, there will be a ticketed comedy show and concert called the “Hot Stove Lounge.”

At 7:30 p.m., the comedy show will begin, featuring comedians Kyle Lucey, Jwalit Bharwani, Olivia Stadler, Jacob Silva, Finn Einarsson, and Oliver Kouprie. After the comedy show, the bluegrass band Rag Maple will begin their performance.

“Each comedian brings their unique style and achievements to the stage,” said Wilson. “The dynamic musical duo Rag Maple will provide a concert experience like no other, blending traditional bluegrass with their own creative touch.”

Hot food and drinks will be available at the show, and more information about purchasing tickets can be found online at altonmill.ca.

A full schedule of Fire & Ice Festival events can also be found on the website.

