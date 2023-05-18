Albion Hills Community Farm hosts annual Spring Festival and Plant Sale, celebrates $119,700 grant

May 18, 2023

By Zachary Roman

A local community farm is growing, just like its gardens.

On May 13, the Albion Hills Community Farm (ACHF) hosted its annual Spring Festival and Plant Sale at 16555 Humber Station Road.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones was in attendance to receive a tour of the AHCF and see the results of a government grant the organization recently received.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), an agency of the Government of Ontario, gave the AHCF $119,700 to improve farm infrastructure and improve education opportunities.

The grant has also enabled the AHCF to support the Caledon school vegetable garden project, an ongoing project to have every public school in Caledon get a student and volunteer-run vegetable garden.

Jones said the AHCF has provided opportunities for the Dufferin-Caledon community to learn about farming, conservation, and sustainable agriculture since 2011. She said the funding the non-profit recently received will help it grow, hire new staff, and continue to develop programs and spaces to connect “families to farming.”

Karen Hutchinson, president of the AHCF, said the impact of the OTF grant can’t be overstated.

“As we have recovered from COVID, the grant has allowed us to rebuild and strengthen our education programs for the community, especially for students and youth,” said Hutchinson. “It is at a time in which there is increased demand for getting kids outside and learning about food as part of their personal health and wellness… at the end of the day, we just love seeing kids get outside in nature and eating fresh, healthy local food.”

Hutchinson explained the Spring Festival and Plant Sale is all about getting together to share plants and ideas; and this year, it was also to fundraise for the Caledon school vegetable garden project.

The whole AHCF was open for festival attendees to explore, from the chicken coop and beehives to the market garden and greenhouse. Later this year, the AHCF will host weekly farmers markets at its farm. For updates and more information, those interested can visit albionhillscommunityfarm.org.

Steve McElroy is a member of the AHCF Board of Directors. Amongst other roles at the farm, he gives educational tours and is the farm’s resident beekeeper. He said more and more, people are realizing the benefits of outdoor education. He said people that do it always knew, but now there’s scientific research to back it up.

He showcased one of the recent developments at the AHCF, which is a new roof for the farm’s barn, and showed where there’s going to be some new shaded sitting areas too. McElroy said on a hot day people gravitate to the shade anyways, and the new rest areas will provide a great view of the whole farm.

McElroy explained allotment gardens are a big part of the AHCF and that many people like to garden there because it’s such a beautiful place and the soil is great. The AHCF also raises and releases monarch butterflies in the summer.

The AHCF always welcomes visitors and is looking for new volunteers too. For more information, interested parties can visit the link mentioned earlier in this story.

