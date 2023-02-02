Letters to the Editor

Accessible parking space issues

February 2, 2023   ·   0 Comments

On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, I was at Elizabeth St. Medical clinic at 15 Elizabeth, waiting for my appointment at the wound clinic and the foot clinic. I wanted to handicap park parking spot because I have a walker and an oxygen tank. All three parking spots were taken so I had to park farther away from the door. As I approached the building, I noticed that two of the cars had handicap parking permits but one did not. I called the police at 1-888-310-1122 to ask that a police car be dispatched to deal with the driver without the parking permit.

When I reached the call centre, they asked for my name, how to spell it, my phone number, the spelling of my address, and then my date of birth. I wondered why they needed so much information. The dispatch on duty wanted the license plate of the car. I told the dispatch I did not know the license plate of the car. I just wanted someone to check it out and possibly issue a ticket if there was no parking permit. By the time I finished talking to the officer on duty the car driver came out, backed up and drove away.

This is at least the third time that I have reported or rather, I should say, tried to report cars that had no handicap parking sticker on display. With this type of call, it is necessary for the police to show up in a timely fashion. This has not been happening. If the police officers are going to support handicap people they need to arrive in a timely manner. I realize there are sometimes more important calls for the police to be dispatched to. In this case, the Town of Orangeville needs to step up and provide a person or a phone number where there would be immediate service. By that, I mean that a bylaw would be dispatched.

For example, the city of Brampton has a sign posted with the phone number of the bylaw officers and the police phone number is also posted for after hours. This means the public has a chance to report illegal parking all hours of the day. The town and the police need to work out a policy that supports the needs of handicap people as well as dealing with those people who did not have handicap parking stickers. I think this is something the new council should consider as part of their mandate in the new term.

Keith McKibbon

Orangeville



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Neighbours taking care of neighbours’ for annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Orangeville Food Bank halfway to raising $100,000 By JAMES MATTHEWS The Coldest Night of the Year in Orangeville will warm the tummies of food-insecure residents ...

Hospice Dufferin partnering with businesses for Hot Chocolate Festival

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the middle of winter, is there any better way to beat the cold of the season than ...

High speed internet expands in Dufferin County

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter More communities in Dufferin County will soon be connected to faster and more reliable high-speed internet. The provincial ...

Consultant finds Mono’s population outpaces service delivery

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono has had significant population growth over the last decade. As such, certain operational changes should be implemented ...