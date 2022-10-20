A passion for Mono brings Elaine Capes back to municipal politics

October 20, 2022 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Elaine Capes’ interest in serving on Mono town council isn’t a fleeting interest, she said.

Indeed: Being elected in the Oct. 24 contest would mark Capes’ second stint on town council. She was a councillor from 2010 until 2014.

Capes and her family moved to Mono in 2005 from Toronto’s Greek Town. She said she wanted to raise her daughters in a rural setting so they could run free and learn in and from nature, just as she did as a child.

She will work to keep Mono beautiful, safe and affordable while respecting everyone’s rights to peaceful enjoyment of their property in a manner that preserves why we all chose to live here, she said.

“I am running because I have a passion for Mono and a desire to serve,” she told the Citizen. “Mine is not a fleeting interest as people will see by my qualifications and involvement posted on my website elainecapes.ca.”

She said she’ll be a citizens’ voice to “protect the investment we all make to live here, to preserve the landscape, and to ensure transparency and accountability of operations and senior management.”

Some of the main issues facing Mono and its residents is pressure from growth in surrounding areas, increased cost for services, and the impact this has on Mono taxpayers’ wallets.

Another concern is the increased traffic and the threat to safety on our roads as more people use Mono as a thoroughfare. That behaviour brings a need for increased policing and EMS costs.

There’s pressure on Mono’s natural environment brought by increased visitors and activity as well.

“That creates the burden of investing our tax dollars to keep Mono healthy for future generations of all living things,” Capes said.

Readers Comments (0)