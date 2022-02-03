Dufferin-Caledon receives $425,000 in provincial funding

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Communities in Dufferin-Caledon are among the recipients receiving funding from the provincial government to help find more efficient ways to deliver local services to residents and businesses.

Announced on Jan. 27, Dufferin-Caledon has been allocated almost $425,000 in funding through the Municipal Modernization program.

Communities receiving funding for projects include: the Town of Shelburne ($81,408) and the Town of Mono ($76,320) for service delivery and organizational review, the Township of Amaranth ($19,080) for digital modernization, the County of Dufferin ($49,608) for fleet management program solution, and the Town of Caledon ($198,432) for records management.

“I am pleased that projects in these municipalities and the county have received this provincial funding,” said Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones. “This money will be used to upgrade and improve processes and delivery of services that we rely on everyday.”

Municipalities will be able use the funding to conduct reviews of local services and administrative operations to find efficiencies, including accelerating the creation of new housing through streamlined development approvals and working with neighboring municipalities to share services.

“COVID-19 has highlighted the need for municipalities to be as efficient and nimble as possible, while ensuring services remain financially sustainable today and in the future,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affair and Housing. “Through the Municipal Modernization Program, our government continues to support our municipal partners to operate more efficiently and streamline processes to deliver high-quality, sustainable services for residents and businesses, when and where they need them.”

The province, through the Municipal Modernization Program, is providing over $28 million to 322 small and rural municipalities.

