Minor hockey is back on the ice, teams resumed activity on January 31

February 3, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

After being ‘paused’ for almost a month, hockey leagues in Ontario are getting back on the ice.

The Orangeville Flyers announced they would resume practices and games as of January 31.

The restrictions put into place by the provincial government at the start of the new put most hockey in province in ‘pause’ mode as they waited out the time-frame, and hoped the period wasn’t extended any further.

The Flyers had already taken a big hit this year when they cancelled the Ray Hunt tournament that was schedule over the Christmas holidays.

The local club began practices on January 31. Games will begin after February 6, as per the rules in place by the Tri-County OMHA.

Players were asked to sit tight for the new schedule as team calendars are being changed after the shutdown to accommodate missing games on the regular season schedule.

The association has practices and games lined up as well as tournament play.

Now that games are going to be played in the province, teams have to adjust their schedule to make up for being off the ice for nearly a month.

Some leagues are planning to extend the season to make up for the lost games.

Other leagues have decided to continue on, shelve the missing games and wrap up the regular season with the remaining games. This will mean a short season and final standings that are likely different if they had played out the entire regular season schedule.

At the Junior C level in Ontario, the schedule has been changed to extend the season and make up for the missing games. Most teams missed eight or nine games during the shut down.

The regular season will go into the first couple of weeks in March this year to make a 30 game schedule going into the playoffs.



         


