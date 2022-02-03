Work-from-home order rescinded: Public Health

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wellington-Dufferin-Guleph (WDG) Public Health has ended its order requiring work-from-home for employees, as of Monday (Jan. 31), aligning with the province’s first step in easing COVID-19 restrictions.

“In conjunction with the Province’s loosening of COVID-19 [restrictions], my letter of instruction requiring remote work will be rescinded on Monday, January 31,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health and CEO for WDG Public Health, in statement on Jan. 28. “While remote work is no longer required, I still urge individuals, organizations and businesses to make working from home an option wherever possible.”

Mercer, initially issued the notice on Dec. 16, 2021, which directed those responsible for businesses and organization to allow employees to work remotely, unless the nature of their work required them to be on-site.

The order was a direct response to the growing number of Omicron variant cases in the region following the first reported case of the variant on Dec. 10.

The provincial government announced a three-step plan last month to begin easing COVID-19 restriction by the end of January.

The first-step in easing COVID-19 restrictions went into effect on Monday (Jan.31) seeing social gather limits increasing indoors to 10 people and outdoors to 25 people as well as a capacity limit of 50 per cent for restaurants, gyms, retailers, bingo halls, and cinemas.

