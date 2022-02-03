Final public meeting for proposed nine story building downtown Orangeville slated for Feb. 7

February 3, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Next Monday is the final chance for Orangeville residents to formally voice their concerns with Council over rezoning 33-37 Broadway to allow for a nine-story development to be built.

This will result in Angels Diner being shut down and the property be used for the development, along with the previous location of Blackout Nightclub.

On Feb. 7, no earlier than 7 p.m., Council will hold a virtual Public Meeting where residents will have a chance to tell Council their thoughts on the proposed zoning change that will result in the approval of the large proposed development.

If the proposed development goes forward, a nine-story building, consisting of 97 residential units and 407 metres of ground floor retail space will be constructed. Some residents have expressed concerns that this will negatively impact the entering landscape of Orangeville, when people enter into Town.

The Public Meeting is part of the process of rezoning the subject lands from Neighbourhood Commercial (C2) Zone to Neighbourhood Commercial (C2) Zone with Special Provision 24 to permit the proposed development.

The Town says to contact Larysa Russell, Senior Planner, Infrastructure Services at 519-941-0440 Ext. 2254 or by e-mail at LRussell@orangeville.ca during normal business hours, for more information about this matter, including information about appeal rights.

To view the Pubic Meeting, watch for it on the Town’s YouTube Page at 7:00 p.m. on Feb, 7:

www.youtube.com/c/OrangevilleCouncil

Anyone would like to call into the meeting to voice a question or comment can do so by calling 1-289-801-5774, Conference ID: 776 646 665# after 7 p.m. on the evening of the Public Meeting. Callers will be invited to provide their questions or comments following the conclusion of the meeting and presentation(s).

