Convoy slated for Saturday Feb. 5

February 3, 2022

Another convoy is rolling through Orangeville this Saturday (Feb. 5), pushing back against COVID-19 mandates.

Kicking off at 95 First Street in Orangeville at 10 a.m., “Convoy for Freedom Toronto” will begin.

There are other convoys participating, coming from Vaughn Mills, Scarborough Town Centre, Yorkdale Mall, Sherway Gardens, Square One, and Highway 403 & Dundas Tim Hortons in Oakvillle. They all meet up individually at 10 a.m., roll out by 11 a.m. and cruise to Queens Park by 12 p.m.

The event is being put on by Phat Farm CarMeets.

Orangeville residents can gather at 95 First Street to show the local convoy some support.

