Love, Orangeville creates conversations with visitors

February 3, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville has created a new way to engage with visitors. A new tourism brand

– Love, Orangeville – was launched on January 26, establishing a foundation for all communications and promotions related to tourism in Orangeville. The new brand will support the Town’s development as a tourism destination by creating a consistent and authentic way to attract visitors and engage with the community.

Approved by Council on November 8, 2021, the brand features a new logo, colours, fonts, and other design elements that will be applied to all tourism-related promotional assets and activities. An updated website – loveorangeville.ca – acts as the key communication tool for the brand and a refreshed social media presence reinforces the messaging. New public art tour guides also feature the new brand and other materials will be updated and introduced in the coming months.

“Love, Orangeville was selected for its potential to create real conversations between

Orangeville’s visitors and the community,” said Ruth Phillips, Manager of Economic

Development and Culture. “Our research showed us that Orangeville’s tourism experience is hand-crafted by the people of Orangeville. This brand represents the Town’s genuine intention to provide visitors with a distinctly Orangeville experience — one that is human, friendly, sincere, and filled with heart.”

The brand was developed by Aubs & Mugg Inc., a design agency specializing in Economic Development initiatives. The firm was hired in April 2021 and used stakeholder insights, competitive and comparative analysis, and an external survey to design the brand and then verify its effectiveness.

The completion of a destination branding exercise was identified as a priority action in the Tourism Strategy and Action Plan adopted in January 2021.

“Orangeville’s tourism sector is a vital contributor to our local economy and it needs our support, now more than ever,” said Councillor Joe Andrews, Chair of the Business and Economic Development Advisory Committee. “The “Love, Orangeville” brand is an important tool that will remind residents about our community’s many attributes while promoting our shops, restaurants, activities and attractions to visitors.”

To see the new tourism brand, visitors and residents can visit loveorangeville.ca and follow @orangevilletourism on Facebook and Instagram.

