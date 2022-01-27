Headline News

‘Betty White Challenge’ raised $6,000 and counting for local SPCA

January 27, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Thank you for being a friend.

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre has received $6,000 and counting in donations as part of a social media challenge honouring the late Betty White.

“We’re very thankful for the support from our surrounding community,” said Dawn Lyons, manager of the local SPCA. “It’s a great feeling to know that our community supports us so well, to see how important we are to our community and how much they think of us.”

A social media movement called the ‘Betty White Challenge’ swept the nation on Jan. 17, in honour of what would have been White’s 100th birthday. The challenge encouraged people to donate $5 to a rescue or animal shelter in White’s name.

Notable for her roles in shows such as the “Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland”, White was also known for her years of advocacy for animal welfare. She was a supporter of the American Humane Society for over 70 years.

Lyons said the funds raised through the challenge will go towards the various care needs of animals at the local centre from spays and neuters, to microchipping, vaccines, and emergency surgeries.

She also noted how significant the influx in donations from the community are for the local SPCA.

“For us to receive the support of our community is extremely important,” said Lyons. “We never know what’s coming in the door to help animals in need, so we rely on the community’s donations.”

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre has continued to see donations made in White’s name more than a week after the challenge began, and will continue to accept any donations made as part of the ‘Betty White Challenge’.

Ontario as a whole has raised more than $120,000.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

‘Betty White Challenge’ raised $6,000 and counting for local SPCA

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Thank you for being a friend. The Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre has received $6,000 and ...

Headwaters Hospital denies SIEU’s claims about kitchen staff working with nurses

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre and a union representing thousands of health care workers in the province are at ...

Dufferin County 2022 budget proposes 0.96 per cent tax levy

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County staff have proposed a tax levy increase of 0.96 per cent for the 2022 budget. During ...

Local convoy of truckers to join nation-wide protest

By Sam Odrowski A convoy of big rigs and motor vehicles will be rolling through Orangeville tomorrow (Jan. 28) in support of a nationwide protest ...

2nd Annual Food Bank Street Challenge generates nearly 7,500 lbs of donations

By Sam Odrowski The 2nd Annual Food Bank Street Challenge (FBSC) officially wrapped up last weekend and the numbers are in. Nearly 7,500 lbs of ...

Town looking at crisis care beds, warming centre

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville is currently in crisis for those with mental health issues, addictions, and a lack of housing, according to Orangeville’s Mayor Sandy ...