‘Betty White Challenge’ raised $6,000 and counting for local SPCA

January 27, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Thank you for being a friend.

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre has received $6,000 and counting in donations as part of a social media challenge honouring the late Betty White.

“We’re very thankful for the support from our surrounding community,” said Dawn Lyons, manager of the local SPCA. “It’s a great feeling to know that our community supports us so well, to see how important we are to our community and how much they think of us.”

A social media movement called the ‘Betty White Challenge’ swept the nation on Jan. 17, in honour of what would have been White’s 100th birthday. The challenge encouraged people to donate $5 to a rescue or animal shelter in White’s name.

Notable for her roles in shows such as the “Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland”, White was also known for her years of advocacy for animal welfare. She was a supporter of the American Humane Society for over 70 years.

Lyons said the funds raised through the challenge will go towards the various care needs of animals at the local centre from spays and neuters, to microchipping, vaccines, and emergency surgeries.

She also noted how significant the influx in donations from the community are for the local SPCA.

“For us to receive the support of our community is extremely important,” said Lyons. “We never know what’s coming in the door to help animals in need, so we rely on the community’s donations.”

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre has continued to see donations made in White’s name more than a week after the challenge began, and will continue to accept any donations made as part of the ‘Betty White Challenge’.

Ontario as a whole has raised more than $120,000.

