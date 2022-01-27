Province allocates funding for public transit services in Dufferin-Caledon

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin-Caledon has received funding from the province through the annual Ontario Gas Tax program to support the expansion and improvement of local public transit services.

The funding, which totals over $670,000, was announced by Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones on Jan. 19 and will see $289,430 allocated to Orangeville, and $385,473 to Caledon.

“Our government knows that supporting public transit systems is more important than ever as communities struggle to maintain service levels during COVID-19,” said Jones. “Both Orangeville and Caledon rely on the Gas Tax funding to ensure transit services operate today as well as planning to meet the future needs of our communities as the municipality grows.”

The Gas Tax program is an annual fund given to municipalities that deliver public transit, and is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year. Municipalities that support public transit services receive two cents per litre of provincial Gas Tax Revenue, which can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.

To make up for reduced gas sales during COVID-19, this year the Gas Tax funding includes a one-time additional funding of $12.4 million to ensure municipalities can support their transit systems.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen how critical public transit is for frontline workers and for Ontarians who depend on these services to get to medical appointments, the grocery store, and other important locations,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minster of Transportation. “Gas Tax funding remains a vital source of long-term transit funding that municipalities can rely on the help operate and expand existing public transit services – ensuring people have access to safe and reliable transportation when they need it.”

The province, through the Gas Tax program, is allocating $375.6 million this year to 107 municipalities that deliver public transit to 142 communities.

