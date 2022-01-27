General News

Province allocates funding for public transit services in Dufferin-Caledon

January 27, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin-Caledon has received funding from the province through the annual Ontario Gas Tax program to support the expansion and improvement of local public transit services. 

The funding, which totals over $670,000, was announced by Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones on Jan. 19 and will see $289,430 allocated to Orangeville, and $385,473 to Caledon.

 “Our government knows that supporting public transit systems is more important than ever as communities struggle to maintain service levels during COVID-19,” said Jones. “Both Orangeville and Caledon rely on the Gas Tax funding to ensure transit services operate today as well as planning to meet the future needs of our communities as the  municipality grows.”

The Gas Tax program is an annual fund given to municipalities that deliver public transit, and is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year. Municipalities that support public transit services receive two cents per litre of provincial Gas Tax Revenue, which can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.

To make up for reduced gas sales during COVID-19, this year the Gas Tax funding includes a one-time additional funding of $12.4 million to ensure municipalities can support their transit systems.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen how critical public transit is for frontline workers and for Ontarians who depend on these services to get to medical appointments, the grocery store, and other important locations,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minster of Transportation. “Gas Tax funding remains a vital source of long-term transit funding that municipalities can rely on the help operate and expand existing public transit services – ensuring people have access to safe and reliable transportation when they need it.”

The province, through the Gas Tax program, is allocating $375.6 million this year to 107 municipalities that deliver public transit to 142 communities.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

‘Betty White Challenge’ raised $6,000 and counting for local SPCA

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Thank you for being a friend. The Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre has received $6,000 and ...

Headwaters Hospital denies SIEU’s claims about kitchen staff working with nurses

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre and a union representing thousands of health care workers in the province are at ...

Dufferin County 2022 budget proposes 0.96 per cent tax levy

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County staff have proposed a tax levy increase of 0.96 per cent for the 2022 budget. During ...

Local convoy of truckers to join nation-wide protest

By Sam Odrowski A convoy of big rigs and motor vehicles will be rolling through Orangeville tomorrow (Jan. 28) in support of a nationwide protest ...

2nd Annual Food Bank Street Challenge generates nearly 7,500 lbs of donations

By Sam Odrowski The 2nd Annual Food Bank Street Challenge (FBSC) officially wrapped up last weekend and the numbers are in. Nearly 7,500 lbs of ...

Town looking at crisis care beds, warming centre

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville is currently in crisis for those with mental health issues, addictions, and a lack of housing, according to Orangeville’s Mayor Sandy ...