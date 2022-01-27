General News

Orangeville man wanted for murder of Shelburne women found dead in vehicle

January 27, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A 44-year-old Orangeville man wanted on an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of a women in Shelburne has been found dead.     

Dufferin OPP announced on Jan. 20 that the body of Scott Pinney had been discovered inside his abandoned vehicle in a secluded area near Hearst, Ont. on Jan. 17 by a passerby.

The death has not been deemed suspicious or a suicide, according to police.

Pinney was being sought by police on an arrest warrant for second-degree murder in connection to the death of 65-year old Debra Neale. Neale’s body was discovered by Dufferin OPP officers in a home on Main Street on Jan. 8 following a well-being check.

Neale’s death was officially ruled a homicide following a post-mortem examination conducted by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Pinney on Jan. 15.

The Dufferin OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) Unit and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

‘Betty White Challenge’ raised $6,000 and counting for local SPCA

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Thank you for being a friend. The Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre has received $6,000 and ...

Headwaters Hospital denies SIEU’s claims about kitchen staff working with nurses

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre and a union representing thousands of health care workers in the province are at ...

Dufferin County 2022 budget proposes 0.96 per cent tax levy

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County staff have proposed a tax levy increase of 0.96 per cent for the 2022 budget. During ...

Local convoy of truckers to join nation-wide protest

By Sam Odrowski A convoy of big rigs and motor vehicles will be rolling through Orangeville tomorrow (Jan. 28) in support of a nationwide protest ...

2nd Annual Food Bank Street Challenge generates nearly 7,500 lbs of donations

By Sam Odrowski The 2nd Annual Food Bank Street Challenge (FBSC) officially wrapped up last weekend and the numbers are in. Nearly 7,500 lbs of ...

Town looking at crisis care beds, warming centre

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville is currently in crisis for those with mental health issues, addictions, and a lack of housing, according to Orangeville’s Mayor Sandy ...