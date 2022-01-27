Orangeville Storm FC receive over $27,000 Trillium Grant

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Minor Soccer Club, also known as Storm FC, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) via Zoom on Saturday (Jan. 22) and were given some good news when it comes to Club funding.

Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon attended the meeting and announced the Club was receiving a Trillium Grant to the tune of $27,700.

This is exciting news for the organization who have struggled over the past couple of seasons like a lot of other sports clubs due to pandemic restrictions.

“Storm FC is a successful recipient of your application, in receiving an Ontario Trillium grant,” Ms. Jones said when she addressed club executive at the AGM. “During the pandemic your organization and players have had to deal with many challenges throughout the year. During that time, I know that FC Soccer tried to keep everyone engaged in the game and made it safe to play when it was safe to do so. I hope the Ontario Trillium Foundation grant money is welcome news for you in these challenging times as you prepare for your next soccer season.”

When looking at registration numbers, soccer is the most popular sport in the region.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation invests in community organizations that deliver programs that the community relies on. Trillium Grants have been issued to community groups for over 30 years.

Ms. Jones went on to say, “It was recognized that many organizations needed additional help in transitioning from their programming and supporting recovery efforts for organizations experiencing financial pressures due to the pandemic. I hope that for you, this money allows you to focus on what’s important – planning and preparing for the next season of play.”

In a statement, Storm FC said: “Storm FC has an office located in the Town of Orangeville where rent and utility bills continued to be paid. With the cancellation of two outdoor seasons and one and a half indoor seasons, this became increasingly difficult to manage. This Community Building Fund-Operating Stream grant has helped to keep Storm FC and the sport of soccer alive in the community.”

Locally, Wayne White, who’s a Trillium Grant representative, also attended the meeting.

“Last year nearly $112 million was invested in 1,384 community projects and partnerships to build healthy and vibrant communities and strengthen the impact of Ontario’s non-profit sector,” Mr. White said when he addressed the AGM. “Ontario Trillium Foundation supported Ontario’s economic recovery by helping non-profit organizations rebuild and recover from impacts of COVID-19.”

Trillium Grants are awarded on a rating system with many factors taken into consideration when determining which organizations will be eligible.

