Province eases public health measures starting January 31

Town of Orangeville facilities are reopening Jan. 31, following the Ontario government’s announcement that it will be easing restrictions imposed on January 5.

The reduction in restrictions will occur in three phases with 21 days between each step. As of January 31, social gathering limits will be increased to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Capacity limits will be set at 50 percent in indoor public settings, such as restaurants, retailers, cinemas, meeting/event spaces. Enhanced proof of vaccination and other requirements will continue to apply.

Recreation: Orangeville’s recreation centres will reopen for recreation programs and permits on January 31. There will be capacity limits of 50 percent for programs and for spectator areas.

Online pre-registration will be required for all recreation “drop-in” programs including fitness classes, shinny, public swimming and skating, walking track, court bookings, etc. Registration will be available 75 hours in advance of the program start time.

Winter II program registration for skating and swimming lessons opened January 18. Classes will move ahead as planned with adjustments to start dates where required. Participants will be notified of adjustments to start dates.

No food or drink will be permitted in the recreation centres and concession operations will remain closed. Vending machine purchases are “to go”.

Anyone 12 years of age and older must provide proof of vaccination upon arrival each visit using the enhanced provincial proof of vaccination QR code. QR codes will be scanned at the door each visit. Youth 12 years of age have three months after their birth date to have proof of full vaccination.

Completion of screening questionnaire prior to arrival or at time of arrival still applies.

Maintaining two metres social distancing is still required.

Wearing of masks remains mandatory while in the recreation centres. Masks may be removed for participation in an activity unless otherwise stated.

Customer Service is available by email & phone, Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 519-940-9092 or email recreation@orangeville.ca.

Library: Both locations of the Orangeville Public Library will reopen on Monday, January 31. The Mill Street location is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Alder Street branch is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Library staff can assist with the printing and lamination of vaccination certificates with a QR code at no charge.

Town Hall: The building will be open with reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and 1-3 p.m. Facilities staff are continuing enhanced sanitization protocols in the building. Online services continue to be encouraged as the primary service delivery model wherever possible. Customer Service is available by phone and email, 519-941-0440 or customerservice@orangeville.ca.

Operations Centre: The centre will be open by appointment only. Please call 519-941-0440 ext. 4500.

Lakeview Annex: The annex will be open by appointment only. Remote services continue and in-person Economic Development, Culture and Small Business Enterprise Centre (SBEC) services are available by appointment only.

Transit: Transit will continue to operate normally but with a capacity limit of 12 passengers and masks will continue to be a requirement.

Clerk: The Clerk’s Office will provide Commissioner of Oath and marriage licence issuing services by appointment only. By-law Enforcement – by-law officers are on duty Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Building & Planning: Members of the public are still encouraged to use online services, however, the Town Hall is open for drop-in visits or to arrange appointments.

Fire: Fire Services administration and prevention services will be open by appointment only. Burn permits can be obtained by visiting

https://www.orangeville.ca/en/living-here/burn-permits.aspx

Farmers’ Market: The Farmers’ Market will return to Town Hall, operating at 50 percent capacity, beginning February 5.

