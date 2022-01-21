Tickets now on sale for YFC’s annual Winter Gala

January 21, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Youth Unlimited YFC Highlands’s annual Winter Gala returns Feb. 11, but in a different format than usual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Same as last year, the gala won’t be held in a physical location. Instead, there will be a three-course dinner for takeout, online performance featuring the Master Four Gospel Quartet, and an online silent auction.

Last year just over 400 meals were ordered and approximately $17,000 was raised through the gala. This year, event organizer John Walkinshaw said they can do up to 1,000 meals, so he’s hoping Youth Unlimited YFC can raise the same or more money this time around.

“Now we’re working with a caterer that has more capacity, so we’re hoping to sell more meals, and it is a really quick process,” noted Walkinshaw. “My family last year ordered about 15 meals or something, so we just threw them in the freezer and used them for the next couple months whenever we wanted it. So, it worked out really well.”

The dinner is being prepared by Georgian Shores Catering, with three entrée options, which are roast beef, BBQ chicken, and pasta primavera (vegetarian). The food can be picked up from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Compass Community Church (246289 Hockley Rd) or the Door Youth Centre in Grand Valley (23 Mill St. West).

“The feedback from the meals last year was fantastic, and I can speak to that personally,” said Walkinshaw. “We’re charging $25 for a meal, and you can’t get a meal for $25, four-course, pretty much anywhere else, so we think it’s good value, and it’s excellent quality. You’re also supporting a good cause.

“With that, and the concert link, and everything else, it’s going to be fun. We can’t necessarily be together in a big group to run an event like this, but we can still kind of do it together as a community, from our own homes,” he added.

The online auction kicks off at noon on Feb. 11 and wraps up Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. Please contact Teri Overton if you would like to receive the link to the auction: 519-941-0690 or office@yfch.ca.

Youth Unlimited YFC Highlands operates the Door Youth Centres in Orangeville and Grand Valley, where multiple mentorship and life skills programs are offered.

Youth Unlimited YFC Highlands would like to thank this year’s sponsors of the Winter Gala, which include: Scotiabank Orangeville, Carters Professional Services, Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Walkinshaw Partners in Real Estate, Interstate Batteries, Hillside Automotive, Bob & Nancy Burnside, Bob and Marion Currie, RJ Burnside and Associates, Absolute Insurance, Barth’s Cleaners, D + H Architects, Watermaker Orangeville, Bob Currie Masonry, Compass Community Church, and Georgian Shores Catering.

To learn more about the event or purchase tickets, please visit: yfc.ca/highlands/event/winter-gala

