Mono hoping to address provincial offences court issues, cancels Winterfest

January 21, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Peter Richardson

Moving on Council addressed the situation with the Provincial Offences Courts and the lack of available Justices of the Peace (JP).

This stemmed from a recent issue, where having had no justice appointed to a court session, the entire docket was postponed until April of 2022. This includes a bylaw issue before the court, from Mono Mayor John Creelman and Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson, who had together written a letter to the Attorney General, Honourable Doug Downey, suggesting ways to address this lack of Justices.

The letter was recently supported by the Town of Orangeville Council as well.

The suggestions included changing the cap on the use of retired Justices, to allow them to take up some slack, on a per diem basis.

Mono Council supported this initiative wholeheartedly.

Winterfest cancelled

Council also decided that due to the new COVID restrictions laid down by the province, Winterfest should be cancelled for 2022.

With the inability to serve food and the maximum of 10 persons attending an outdoor event, it was just not feasible to try and hold the affair this year.

Inter Municipal Council Working Group

Council next discussed whether or not to become part of an Inter Municipal Council Working Group concerning the Shelburne District Fire Board and the County Dufferin Recreation Complex.

Shelburne has proposed taking over the operation of both these services and confusion reigns as to how this can be accomplished, especially considering the assets involved.

Several Councillors wanted to participate, while others felt they should wait until Shelburne presents a plan.

Since Mono sits on both boards, they would not be left out of the loop if not part of the group.

The decision reached was to wait for Shelburne’s proposal before participating.

Looking ahead

Next Council meeting will see the debate of the 2022 budget and will likely be a long process, as several councillors want to reduce the proposed two plus per cent tax increase.

Dufferin County is suggesting their increase will top 5 per cent this year and this will be on top of both Mono and the school board’s taxes.

Mono’s next Council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Readers Comments (0)