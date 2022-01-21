Snowmobilers encouraged to ride safe once trails open

By Brian Lockhart

After a month of waiting, snowmobilers in the region finally got that big dumping of snow that means clubs in southern Ontario will start grooming the trails

Up until this week, there hasn’t been enough snow this year to get the trails ready, so sledders have been watching the skies and hoping for snow while their snowmobiles are still parked on trailers.

Around Shelburne, some sledders have been getting out as observed by tracks left along roadsides and some fields, but the local club has not opened the trails due to lack of snow depth and the ability to properly groom them for riding.

Local clubs are encouraging people to stick to the trails and avoid going on private property. There were several complaints last year of snowmobilers trespassing on private property and running over crops, as well as complaints from a local golf club that sleds had been driving across the course.

This type of behaviour can result in land privileges being removed by land owners.

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs is encouraging its members to ‘make smart choices, ride with care and control.’

International Snowmobile Safety Week is observed from Jan. 15 to 23, and highlights the importance of safe practices on the trails.

“Safe trail riding is always a top priority for the OFSC,” said Ryan Eickmeier, OFSC CEO. “But it’s even more important for every snowmobiler to take our common sense message to heart this winter as we welcome so many new riders to our trails.”

The OFSC operates around 30,000 km of trails in the province. It is one of the world’s largest recreational trail systems totalling almost twice as many kilometres as Ontario’s provincial highway network.

Trails are groomed and kept clear. They are statistically the safest place to ride a snowmobile. However, snowmobiling does come with an inherent risk, so riders must always be prepared for the unexpected by making smart choices and operating their sleds with care and control.

Snowmobilers should always remain on a marked trail. Wandering off any trail surface into unbroken snow, unfamiliar terrain or farmer’s fields can not only be risky for the rider, it may also compromise the safety of landowners or their property.

The OFSC Driver Training course is the snowmobile safety course authorized by the Ministry of Transportation Ontario. It teaches new snowmobilers the skills and habits necessary to be safe and courteous trail riders.

Trail riders should always choose the right safety gear. This includes a properly fitted, fastened and approved snowmobile helmet and brightly coloured weather proof outerwear with reflective materials that are purpose-made for snowmobiling.

There is a full check list of responsibilities for snowmobilers on the trails.

These include riding within your abilities and comfort level, always ride with a companion, riding in single file, and checking weather conditions before you ride.

With all this new snow, snowmobiles should be able to get out and ride this week.

Following safety protocols will ensure you have a good riding season.

