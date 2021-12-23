No shots in arms at Alder for eight days

At a time when Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, says “We’re pulling out all the stops” for the province’s COVID-19 booster dose rollout, the Alder Recreation Centre is running zero clinics for the next seven days.

The next vaccination clinic at Alder is scheduled for Dec. 30, with the last one being held Dec. 22. Available clinics in the New Year are slated for Jan. 2, 5, 7, 10, 12, and 14, making it difficult for Orangeville residents to get triple vaccinated.

As Ontario counts nearly 6,000 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic, many local residents are questioning why they are being forced to travel to other regions or wait for a local appointment to open up to get boosted.

Currently, the capacity of the Alder Recreation Centre is 400 to 450, while earlier in the year during the initial vaccine rollout, it had capacity to do up to 2,500 doses per day.

When asked about why there’s no clinics being ran for the next 7 days, Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) emergency information officer Anna Vanderlaan said in an email, “WDG Public Health is working at full capacity to offer vaccination opportunities across our region over the coming weeks.”

Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones was contacted to comment but deferred to WDGPH.

