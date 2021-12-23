Local boxer 9-0 after winning unanimous decision in Brampton

December 23, 2021

By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville boxer, Josh Wagner, extended his professional record to 9-0 after winning his last fight with a unanimous decision in Brampton on December 4.

Wagner was up against, Uriel Hernandez, a fighter from Mexico who came to the ring with a 13-6 record.

The bout was scheduled for eight rounds and it went the distance.

Wagner set the tone for the fight when he dropped his opponent in the first round then kept up the pressure for the remainder of their time in the ring.

“It was my first 8-rounder,” Josh said. “I dropped him hard in the first round – there was 25 seconds left in the round – he survived, he’s a tough guy. He’s a tough, rugged, Mexican man, he kept coming forward in a classic style, head down and throwing bombs.”

Despite his opponent’s tenacity Wagner said he felt confident for the full eight rounds.

“I had to be careful because he was dangerous, but timing was on-point and my footwork was good. I really didn’t get hit with much. When you’re in a close fight you know when you’re controlling it.”

Wagner dominated the full eight rounds, but Hernandez is an experienced boxer who could take a lot of punishment.

The venue had a crowd of around 2,500 fans who came out to watch a full card of boxing.

With nine fights behind him, Wagner is already set to make a big move. In the professional boxing world, going undefeated for ten fights is a big deal and opens up more opportunities.

His team already has his next fight scheduled for February.

“We’ve got the whole year set up. I’m with a good team – we’re all on the same page. I’ve taken a week off. Now I’m getting back into it. Eight weeks out (before the next fight) we get back into a full camp. The goal is that by the end of 2023, I’ll be 20-0, and we’ll get our world title shot”

Wagner’s next opponent will be David Martinez Chavez – a super welterweight out of Victoria de Durango, Mexico, who has a 15-5 pro record.

That bout is scheduled for eight rounds and will take place at the CAA centre in Brampton on February 26.

