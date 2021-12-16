Music in the Hills announces lineup for 2022

December 16, 2021

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Local concert fundraiser, Music In the Hills, has announced the line-up of performers for their 2022 concert.

Juno-nominated Canadian singer, Tyler Shaw will be headlining the concert joining local musicians to raise funds for three non-profit organizations focused on youth in Dufferin County, the organizers announced online on Dec. 4.

Shaw, the winner of the ‘MuchMusic Coca-Cola Covers Contest 2012, released his debut sing ‘Kiss Goodnight’ that same year and has since launched is debut album ‘Yesterday’ (2015), second album ‘Intuition’ (2018), and self-tilted third album ‘Tyler Shaw’ (2021).

Opening the second annual charity concert will be Hamilton-based artist Neena Rose.

In March of 2019, Rose was a panelist at the California Copyright Conference and in the November of the same year she was 1 of only 6 Canadians nominated for a Hollywood Music and Media Award. Her debut single ‘Rock N Roll Lullaby’ was recorded at the age of 12 and most recently she launched her song ‘War Zone’ which details her struggles with mental health as youth throughout the pandemic.

“War Zone” will serve as the opening song of the Music in the Hills 2022.

Shelburne’s very own Sohayla Smith will be making a return appearance at the fundraising concert this year, after performing amongst Jimmy Cuddy and musician Woody Woodburn at the inaugural concert in June. Smith performed a mix of Americana, blues and country songs at the concert including ‘Die Trying’ and ‘This Is Who I Am’. Her most recent releases include ‘Little Things’, ‘All the Wrong Places’ an intimate piano ballad, and ‘Better Man’ inspired by her son.

Last year the Music In the Hills Concert, which took place at the Mansfield Ski Club in Mulmur, focused on raising funds for suicide awareness locally and raised a total of $14,933 for Suicide Awareness and Prevention Initiatives in Dufferin County.

As part of the 2022 concert, funds will be raised for three local youth organizations – Streams Community Hub, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin District and CMHA Waterloo Wellington.

Tickets for the benefit concert go on sale Dec. 15 and can be purchased through the Music in the Hills website, www.musicinthehills.ca.

