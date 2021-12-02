First Annual Winterfest coming to Sweet Pea’s Farm

By Sam Odrowski

Sweet Pea’s Farm in Amaranth is holding their very first Winterfest.

Kicking off this Friday (Dec. 3) and happening every Friday to Sunday leading up until Dec. 19, as well as Dec. 20 to 23 and 28 to 30, the farm will feature wagon rides, a Christmas lit forest walk, Santa visits, a petting zoo, bonfires, tree slide, straw jump, kiddie zone, and a teeter totter.

“It’s going to be similar to what we do for Pumpkinfest but with a Christmas twist,” said Jeannie Paradis, event organizer and farm owner. “So all our activities are still available that we use during pumpkin fest.”

Although, instead of doing the usual haunted forest for Pumpkinfest, there’s a Christmas tree forest, specially decorated, noted Paradis.

Fireplace rentals are available as well.

There will also be a hot chocolate bar with food available and lots of photo opportunities for families.

“Kids will be able to get their pictures at a distance with Santa and the monster truck,” said Paradis.

She told the Citizen she’s hoping for a solid turnout, similar to what they see for Pumpkinfest, which can get up to 600 people a day.

Going forward, Sweet Pea’s Farm is also hoping to hold a similar festive event for Easter next year.

Since the usual mud bog events that use to be held at the farm can no longer be hosted due to COVID-19, as they’d see large numbers of people, Paradis said they’re trying to expand in other ways, with the various festivals, while keeping everything safe.

Going forward, she said they plan to make Winterfest into an annual event.

Paradis said she’d encourage anyone looking to have some holiday fun this December to stop by.

“It’s a place for kids to have fun, families to have fun. We definitely pride ourselves on the whole family enjoying themselves when they come to the farm. It’s not meant just for kids, that’s why our activities are geared to kids as well as adults,” she noted.

To purchase tickets to the Winterfest, visit: sweetpeasfarm.ca where there’s a link for purchase at $10 each.

