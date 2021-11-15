November is Woman Abuse Prevention Month

Every year throughout the month of November, Woman Abuse Prevention is recognized and celebrated by Family Transition Place, our local women’s shelter which was formed in 1984 in Orangeville for the protection and safety through sheltering and counselling many women and their children escaping domestic violence.

Abuse comes in many forms, physical, emotional, financial abuse, as well as sexual abuse. I speak from my own personal experience in this. In 1988, I moved from away from city pollution due to severe Environmental Sensitivities and came to live in the countryside nearby the town of Orangeville. Finishing a diploma in Design at the Ontario College of Art, I also began working at Harmony Whole Foods, which was then located in the Citizen’s newspaper building. Upstairs, was located the Family Transition Place offices and I came to know many of the FTP staff in the two years I served on cash at the store. It was then that I had reason to access their services for my own daughter had been sexually molested, without my knowledge, from the age of five following the death of her father, my late husband, Robert Small and her grandfather, who died three months later. Their deaths allowed the predator, a man who had worked for my parents for many years, along with his wife, to make the horrendous move of abusing my daughter for he was like a grandfather to my children. To learn, many years later of this trauma my daughter experienced, was devastating for me. With the help and support of Family Transition Place and staff, I was able to enlist the services of a lawyer in town who, along with my daughter, charged this predator civilly rather than criminally and my daughter received a settlement from this man who had so cruelly abused her.

Abuse can happen at any age and in any economic strata. Domestic abuse, or Domestic Violence as the courts refer to it today, has come a long way in the realization and support of women who have been abused. Unspoken as it may be in many marriages, women often suffer in silence, experiencing the anger and abuse through intimidation and control by husbands or partners, which is not apparent to the outside world until sometimes it is too late, for abuse silences its victims. Domestic Violence can happen to anyone and at any age.

If you are a woman; if you care about other women who are suffering domestic abuse, you may support Family Transition Place this month in working to end violence against women. This month purple scarves, ties, even a bandana for your dog, as well as jewellery are available for purchase to help support the work of FTP. ‘Wrapped in Courage’ items may be purchased by visiting their online store at: family-transition-place.myshopify.com Email contact for FTP: support@familytransitionplace.ca

Submitted by:

Sandra Small Proudfoot

Mono, Ontario

