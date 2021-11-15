Don’t underestimate women-owned home-based businesses

November 15, 2021

In response to a recent column titled “Looking for a job?” by Brian Lockhart. Please do educate yourself a little more about the success of home-based businesses instead of belittling them! In your recent column, you mentioned a woman who quit her job and decided to work for herself and went on to say that “in reality, her husband still makes the commute (to work) because someone has to bring home the bacon”. Wow, patronising and out of touch much?

Home based businesses are not by default little knitting projects or repetitive data entry jobs at minimum wage that merely provide that person with measly pocket money. Women owned home-based business can provide either a comparable second income if they have a partner or provide a single woman with a sizeable, fulltime and fulfilling annual income.

While it is true that Canadian census data shows fewer of the small-to-medium enterprises to be women-owned, and yes, income and sales are often below those of men – partly still based on gender pay inequity or how women choose to price their products or services – nevertheless, female businesses are important contributors to the economy and employment of others.

These home-based female business owners, for example operate well-respected and fully booked childcare services, are top-level professionals, business coaches, managers or consultants, executive directors, accountants or fractional CFOs etc. Women who work from their home or home office by choice do so for a variety of reasons and can do it because when it comes to office-based roles, these can today be accomplished from home – thanks to Wifi, online programs and easy access to video meetings – and home-based business options for women have for a couple of decades gone beyond it being “just” a little cottage industry.

Maybe it’s time you started drawing your information from wider sources and with a less biased and sexist view to see that plenty of working women bring home the same as or even more bacon than men.

Martina Rowley

Home office based business owner & operator

Orangeville, Ont.

