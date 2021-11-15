November 15, 2021 · 0 Comments
Sir:
Columnist Scrafield has an urban conception of “tar” sands (November 4 Citizen). I lived in the part of Alberta north of Fort MacMurray as a military-exercise “guerrilla” and was impressed by the region’s nature.
The soil was greasy sand. The creeks ran with oily colour in areas where no humans had likely trod. The trees – birch and pine – were shallow-rooted because of the permafrost, and fell over when they attained a height of about twenty feet. The sun set for four hours in summer. A black bear wandered about near my campsite, quietly ignoring me and the “tar.”
The oil sands were petroleum-“polluted” before humans ever arrived there.
As for forests, I continue to plant trees on my farm to improve the environment but, if a government proposed to pass a tree-cutting bylaw, I would consider cutting them all down. They are under my beneficent control and care, not of a government’s, and they’re doing just fine. In about a hundred years I should start harvesting 1% of them a year; at present I’m pruning and thinning them for best growth. No government can claim to know my land and trees as well as I do. Back off, government.
Charles Hooker
East Garafraxa