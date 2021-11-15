Letters to the Editor

Tar sands

November 15, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Sir:

Columnist Scrafield has an urban conception of “tar” sands (November 4 Citizen).  I lived in the part of Alberta north of Fort MacMurray as a military-exercise “guerrilla” and was impressed by the region’s nature.

The soil was greasy sand.  The creeks ran with oily colour in areas where no humans had likely trod.  The trees – birch and pine – were shallow-rooted because of the permafrost, and fell over when they attained a height of about twenty feet.  The sun set for four hours in summer. A black bear wandered about near my campsite, quietly ignoring me and the “tar.”

The oil sands were petroleum-“polluted” before humans ever arrived there.

As for forests, I continue to plant trees on my farm to improve the environment but, if a government proposed to pass a tree-cutting bylaw, I would consider cutting them all down.  They are under my beneficent control and care, not of a government’s, and they’re doing just fine.  In about a hundred years I should start harvesting 1% of them a year; at present I’m pruning and thinning them for best growth.  No government can claim to know my land and trees as well as I do.  Back off, government.

Charles Hooker

East Garafraxa



         


