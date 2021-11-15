Free speech

November 15, 2021 · 0 Comments
Sir:
Columnist Jay Goldberg is right: regarding federal Liberal speech curtailment laws: “While many will try to pressure Rodriguez to simply revive the government’s old legislation and jam it through Parliament, the government would badly damage our democracy in the process.”
MPP Randy Hillier was recently forced to apologize for and recant a statement he made to the effect that some who had received both COVID-19 vaccine doses contracted the virus. But he was right: today’s figures for those who had been fully vaccinated in Ontario and then fell ill with the virus were something like 250, according to the CBC Radio News. Unless, of course, CBC lied.
Now why was MPP Hillier pilloried for his accurate statement? By whom?
Charles Hooker
East Garafraxa