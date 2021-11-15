Letters to the Editor

Free speech

November 15, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Sir:

Columnist Jay Goldberg is right: regarding federal Liberal speech curtailment laws: “While many will try to pressure Rodriguez to simply revive the government’s old legislation and jam it through Parliament, the government would badly damage our democracy in the process.”

MPP Randy Hillier was recently forced to apologize for and recant a statement he made to the effect that some who had received both COVID-19 vaccine doses contracted the virus. But he was right: today’s figures for those who had been fully vaccinated in Ontario and then fell ill with the virus were something like 250, according to the CBC Radio News.  Unless, of course, CBC lied.

Now why was MPP Hillier pilloried for his accurate statement?  By whom?

Charles Hooker

East Garafraxa



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Dufferin artist designs Canada Post stamp for 100th anniversary of poppy

By Sam Odrowski Artistic talent is alive and well in Dufferin County. Canada Post’s new stamp commemorating the 100th anniversary of the poppy becoming the ...

Recognizing the Macpherson Brothers’ service in the First and Second World War

By August Bettinelli In honour of Remembrance Day, the Citizen is recognizing five brothers from Orangeville who served in the First and Second World War. ...

Local veterans share their stories serving abroad

By Sam Odrowski Last week the Citizen had the opportunity to sit down with three veterans who are members of the Orangeville Legion Br. 233. ...

Parking to be restricted to one side of the street on most roads in Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski Parking on almost all roads in Orangeville will soon be restricted to one side of the street. Town Council unanimously passed a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support