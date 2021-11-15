Tea solutions

November 15, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

There is so much about which to be angry, like the Shell Oil Company (based in the Netherlands) executive. He did an exclusive interview with the BBC to state definitively that the change from oil to green energy will not even have begun by 2030 and will certainly not be achieved by 2050 – put that starry optimism back in the bag. During the interview, staged from a point of view so broad its boundaries could not be seen, of an installation of technology, pipes, equipment – and I don’t know what else we were looking at – that which refines or moves or processes oil – it was vast but doing the job of making fossil fuel.

He explained confidently that all this produces the income necessary so Shell Oil could proceed in the conversion to green energy, could pay to build new infrastructures to completely pave the way for Shell Oil to remake itself into Shell Energy – or whatever they will call themselves.

He was quite unapologetic: “We cannot convert how we produce energy without all this to pay for it,” said he as though we are children to him, with big unrealistic ideas.

He went on to say further that the plans to drill in the North Sea must go forward, for the same reasons: to pay for the cost of change: it is estimated there are some 170 million barrels in that ocean cache, lots of money under the water and damn the damage to the critters that live in the neighbourhood, the mess of corrupted equipment and the continued contamination of the earth’s atmosphere.

That chap delivered these observations as cool and calm as an oncologist delivering the bad news about a malignant tumour and outlining the chamber of horrors on offer as treatment. There was no guilt, no alternatives in this Shell Oil executive’s discourse.

Holland is a world leader in alternative energy with machinery that reuses every kind of garbage, recycling and re-imaging; freight ships running locally, powered by batteries; many more solutions and innovations but here is one of the country’s major businesses definitely saying that the pollution and harm will continue well beyond 2050.

Imagine how much of a consolation this interview must be to other oil executives – let them off the hook!!

“Right!” I hear them saying: “See? Like what we said – no way to cut back when we need that income to re-figure our industry! Hurray!”

The minister of Saudi Arabia said it even more simply: he was reported as saying: “We are a desert country with one resource. We build roads, feed our people, educate them, provide medicare with it. We will continue to sell oil.”

Saudi Arabia has plans, without schedules, to create alternative energy with wind, solar and so forth, to build electric cars and to plant billions of trees in the country and across the wider Middle East.

I guess these are steps forward where nothing was being offered before pressure was been brought to bear with the “last chance” COP26.

That and the seemingly unstoppable deforestation of the world’s essential “lungs.” As though no one has children or grandchildren. As though the science is no more than science fiction… “What the hell, guys, we’ve got until 2030 – nine years – no need to stop what we’re doing for ages yet…”

Patricia and I begin our day with cups of tea, made as old fashion as it gets and, as such, the right way: warm the pot with boiling water, dump it out – a teaspoon plus two half-and-a-bit of tea leaves – fresh boiling water on top of them; lid, tea cozy; make the toast.

It is like magic how the tea wakes you so kindly and well.

We were speculating this morning that tea is always made with kindness and, having said so, I told Patricia the following story:

My maternal Grandfather Grosvenor had a cousin living in the UK, Lucy Joy. She was erudite, elegant, charming and she resided in a little house in central London.

While we were living in London, Ernest and I saw her irregularly but not infrequently. Back in Canada for a time, I received a letter from her more reclusive sister Kathleen, telling me that Joy had liver cancer that was certainly going to kill her rather soon. Soon, we returned to the UK and hurried to the small hospital where she was a patient.

I approached a nurse to ask after Joy and she told me very kindly that Joy had died. We were standing beside a bank of windows and I turned my face toward the gardens outside to deal with my tears.

A few moments later, the nurse returned with a cup of tea – “Here,” said she handing it to me, “this will help you feel better.”

“Ah, England,” I responded, thanking her. “Tea makes everything easier to bear.”

Or at least the kindness in the offer of it steels us to go back to the field, go back to writing and marching in defence of the planet and our children’s future in it.

Readers Comments (0)