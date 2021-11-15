General News

Province of Ontario announces COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

November 15, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The Province of Ontario recently announced that it will provide COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to the following groups:

  • Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, elder care lodges, and older adults living in other congregate settings
  • Adults in the community 70 years of age and older
  • Eligible health care workers
  • Recipients of a viral vector vaccine or series completed with only viral vector vaccines (AstraZeneca Vaxzevria/COVISHIELD vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine)
  • First Nations, Inuit, and Métis adults (including non-Indigenous household members)

Residents and workers in these categories will be eligible for a booster dose a minimum of 168 days (six months) following their second dose. This timeline is based on the October 29, 2021 recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) for groups who are at risk for waning immunity or who are essential to the healthcare system.

WDG Public Health has begun to contact eligible residents ages 70 years and older to schedule appointments over the phone. All other eligible residents should visit wdgpublichealth.ca/booster-doses for further instruction on how to access their booster dose.



         


